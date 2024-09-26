Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > What Are Microplastics? Sweep Smarts: These 5 Eco-Friendly Brooms Are Made of Natural, Biodegradable Materials Clean up your house with a sturdy, eco-friendly broom made of renewable materials that won't contribute to microplastic pollution. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

In our never-ending quest to green up our cleaning routine, we're shining the spotlight today on eco-friendly brooms. Most conventional brooms might do a good job of sweeping up dirt and debris, but in the long run, they're trashing the planet with their non-biodegradable construction. In addition to unsustainable handles, typical brooms have synthetic bristles made of nylon or polypropylene, which eventually break off due to wear and tear. This leads to microplastic particle pollution in our waterways — where, studies show, they make their way into our bodies.

What's the best broom for your apartment?

The smarter way to sweep is with a broom made of sustainable, renewable, or, at the very least, recycled materials. They're just as effective but don't leave a mess in their wake. We found five eco-friendly brooms that do the trick, and they're all made of biodegradable materials like bamboo, heather plants, and corn or coconut husk. They range from full-size sweepers to a handheld brush-and-dustpan combo for smaller surfaces. These eco-friendly brooms tend to be sturdier, too, so you won't have to replace them as often and perpetuate the cycle of cleaning up while contributing to landfill pollution.

Coconut Broom

The curious-looking bristles on this 55-inch broom are made of coir, which is also used for doormats. Coir comes from coconut husk, and these fibers are stiff enough to make short work of dry or wet debris while being gentle on delicate surfaces like hardwood. You can use this coconut broom indoors or outdoors — it's great for cleaning up patios and decks because the bristles are stiff enough to get into grooves. Coconut husk is more durable than plastic, too, and its flexible bristles are less likely to wear down. Pair that with a wood handle, and you have a plastic-free cleaning tool.

Barn Broom

Another renewable material you'll find in eco-friendly broom bristles is corn husk, which is sturdy and flexible yet gentle enough not to scratch flooring. The corn husk bristles on this 55-inch Barn Broom are softer than a material like coconut husk, so this broom is better for sweeping up smaller particles like dust. It's also lightweight, so anyone can use it, including chronic back pain sufferers. The broom is handcrafted in the U.S. and comes in three equally cool colors with a poplar handle. It's an investment, but a long-lasting one.

Cinnamon Scented Broom with Bamboo Handle

If you want a broom on the smaller side, this 36-inch Cinnamon Scented Broom is as sweet as it sounds. Its bristles are made of dried heather plant, a perennial shrub native to Europe that's prized for being stiff, durable, and gentle. They tend to be a bit coarser than other natural bristle fibers, so they're best for outdoor use and even sweeping up leaves. And yes, these biodegradable bristles are infused with cinnamon fragrance. Even the handle is renewable — it's made of sturdy, lightweight bamboo.

Vietnamese Straw Broom, Set of 3

A Vietnamese straw broom, also known as a grass broom, is traditionally used across Southeast Asia due to its durability, effectiveness, and affordability — this set of three brooms costs about what you'd typically pay for one. Their bristles are made of tightly bound reed grass, a stiff yet flexible material that's great for cleaning indoor spaces, especially the kitchen because it excels at catching small particles. The entire broom is zero waste thanks to its colorful bamboo handle.

Bamboo Broom and Dustpan