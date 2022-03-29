Half of U.S. Waterways Too Dirty to Swim, Fish, or Drink From, Report Finds

About 50 years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect natural waterways in the U.S. But sadly, the U.S. hasn't come close to achieving its goals. A recent report conducted by the Environmental Integrity Project estimates that half of rivers, streams, and lakes are simply too dirty to drink from, fish, or even swim in.

Needless to say, water pollution in the U.S. seems to be a much bigger issue than we previously thought.