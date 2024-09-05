Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living The Right Mop Bucket Can Be a Sustainable Household Multitasker — Here Are 5 We Love If you must buy a new mop bucket, get a durable one you can repurpose — and preferably one made of steel or recycled materials. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 5 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Oxo

When it comes to household stuff, the best-case scenario is to use what you already have, especially for a multitasker like a mop bucket. But several circumstances, like a long-distance move or even just a new home, could mean you have to buy some things new. Buying a new mop bucket might make you cringe, considering it's typically made of plastic — but thankfully, there are some sustainable options out there.

You can pick up a mop bucket made of more Earth-friendly galvanized steel, which is resistant to rust, or one made of recycled materials. We already did the digging for you, so keep scrolling for the five best buckets for your eco-friendly home. (In the market for a sustainable mop, too? Shop our favorites here.)

Tortorella MFG & Supply All-Purpose 3.5-Gallon Bucket

This colorful bucket may be a plastic pick, but it's actually made from recycled water bottles. The Tortorella MFG & Supply All-Purpose Bucket has a spout on the side to help empty your dirty water without spilling and even comes with a sponge. Commercial-grade construction and a heavy gauge steel handle mean this bucket is built to last.

ECOSolution 5-Gallon Bucket

If you like the idea of a recycled product but need something a little bit bigger, this five-gallon EOSolution mop bucket is the only food-grade pail you'll need for mopping duties and beyond. It's made using 90 percent post-consumer plastic, but it's 100 percent recyclable if and when you ever replace it. "They are incredibly sturdy and reliable, standing up to the demands of daily farm life without any issues," wrote a shopper. "Whether they're holding water, feed, or treats, I can count on them to do the job effectively."

Behrens 3.25 Gallon Galvanized Steel Rectangular Cleaning Bucket

Galvanized steel is coated in zinc to make it resistant to rust and corrosion. It's fully recyclable, and the recycling process retains the material's quality without degrading its properties. It's a win for everyone, and Behrens even makes this galvanized steel mop bucket pretty, to boot, in a white powder-coated finish that's cute enough to work as decor.

Tough Guy 2.5 Gallon Bucket

A bit smaller but just as sturdy is this Tough Guy 2.5 Gallon mop bucket, a no-frills, galvanized steel wonder that gets the job done. This kind of bucket is easy to clean and all-around low maintenance, as a utilitarian tool should be.

OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Mop Bucket, 4 Gallons