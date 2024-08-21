Home > Go Green > My Green Routine > Green Routine The 5 Best (Eco-Friendly) Vacuum Mop Combos to Make Floor-Cleaning Fuss-Free We scoured the market to find the best vacuum mop combos with sustainable features like resource efficiency, reusable pads, and recycled materials. By Kristine Solomon Updated Aug. 21 2024, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

When cleaning your home efficiently, a stellar multitasking tool is indispensable. Vacuum mop combos fall squarely in that category. Tackling dirty floors with just one hardworking machine is a game-changer, and it's tempting to opt for all the bells and whistles for convenience. But let's take a step back and look at the big picture. Some of the best vacuum mop combos on the market consume a lot of energy and water, generate their fair share of waste, and rely on harsh chemicals to get the job done. There has to be a better way.

The 5 Best Vacuum Mop Combos

What makes a vacuum mop combo eco-friendly?

Good news: there is a way to have your vacuum mop combo and be sustainable. Here are some of the key features to look out for in an eco-friendly unit: Reusable cleaning pads and rollers instead of single-use disposable ones

Water and energy efficiency, including rechargeable batteries and quiet motors

Chemical-free solutions or water-only cleaning

Durability and long life span

Sustainable materials and recycling programs

We took all of the possible sustainability factors into consideration when choosing the five best vacuum mop combos below; each includes some or all of them. There's a unit to suit every cleaning style, including a full-size model for heavy-duty jobs, a lightweight pick for the mobility impaired, and a robot version for busy lifestyles. Go forth and keep it clean in every sense of the word.

Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Our favorite overall pick for a full-size, upright vacuum mop combo is the Dyad Pro by Roborock, which emphasizes energy efficiency, durability, and the use of environmentally friendly materials in all its products. How it works: The Dyad Pro is a hybrid manual tool and smart device. It uses AI to clean more efficiently and syncs up to a companion app so you can program and partially control it using your smartphone. The machine has a powerful suction and a double roller system that banishes debris and scrubs tough stains, even in hard-to-reach spots. How it's sustainable: Instead of disposable pads, the Dyad Pro uses microfiber rollers you can wash and reuse. Its smartfeatures help conserve resources: an energy-efficient motor, smart cleaning algorithms that chart the most efficient path possible, and self-cleaning rollers that eliminate manual upkeep. It's recommended that you use your own eco-friendly cleaning solution.

Tineco iFLOOR 5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

If you're in the market for a vacuum mop combo that's effective but lightweight enough to maneuver more easily than most full-size units, we like the iFLOOR 5 by Tineco, a company that promotes responsible battery disposal and sustainable packaging. How it works: The Tineco iFLOOR 5 has a strong vacuum function to efficiently pick up debris and liquid spills and a soft brush to accommodate delicate flooring. Its dual-tank system ensures that clean and dirty water are kept separate. The unit itself is less than eight pounds. How it's sustainable: While you can use a cleaning solution in its tank, the Tineco iFLOOR 5 is designed to clean with water alone. It has self-cleaning rollers and smart features like a digital display and voice prompts for efficient cleaning.

DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum & Mop

It's all in the name: ECOVACS is a company committed to sustainability, producing high-quality robot vacuum mop combos meant to last for the long haul (and yes, the prices reflect it). They prioritize energy efficiency, sustainable packaging, and promoting recycling and responsible disposal. How it works: Our pick, the voice-controlled DEEBOT N10 PLUS, is one of the brand's most affordable units. It uses a suction powerful enough to suck up debris on various surfaces and banish bacteria (but not as strong as the brand's higher-priced units). And all without any effort on your part aside from programming. How it's sustainable: The DEEBOT N10 PLUS has a micro-water pump that efficiently and evenly mops without over-wetting the floors. Plus, it uses some pretty advanced navigation technology, so it's highly efficient.

Airthereal VacTide V2 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

If you have allergies, try the Vactide V2 by Airthereal, a company that makes energy-efficient, durable wet/dry devices with a focus on indoor air quality. How it works: The Airthereal Vactide V2 is equipped with an easy-to-use LCD control panel and a swivel steering system that lets you smartly and efficiently deep clean your entire home. By design, it specializes in getting underneath furniture and into tight spaces. How it's sustainable: This vacuum mop combo has a powerful motor to optimize performance while consuming minimal power. It uses a HEPA filter to capture dust, pollen, and other allergens and maintain indoor air quality. And its smartfeatures, like mess detection, mean it cleans more efficiently.

BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac