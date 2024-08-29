Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 5 Best Electric Ranges: These Do the Most While Using the Least Energy These next-level electric ranges use energy-saving features like induction and convection technology, self-cleaning modes, and air fryer functions. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 29 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Samsung

In the market for a new range? There are some very compelling reasons to opt for an electric range. One of them is obvious: they're more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly than gas ranges. The best electric ranges use smart features to cook more precisely and incorporate power-saving modes like quick preheat and self-cleaning. If you're truly serious about energy efficiency, look out for induction cooktops — these kinds of electric cooktops are so efficient, some of them are even ENERGY STAR certified.

Beyond energy efficiency, electric ranges tend to be easier to clean, as their surfaces are smooth and flat. In general, they tend to be more affordable than gas ranges, too. And many modern electric ranges are incredibly versatile, incorporating bonus features like air frying, convection cooking, and sous vide into one unit that cuts down on the need for additional countertop appliances. And, most topically, gas stoves in your home emit pollutants and can pose health risks — even when not in use. All that said, here are five of the best electric cooktop/oven combos that cook quickly, evenly, and efficiently.

GE 30 in. 5 Burner Element Smart Free-Standing Electric Range

The GE 30 in. 5 Burner Element Smart Free-Standing Electric Range is the best freestanding electric range we found. It requires no preheating for its reheating, air frying, and frozen pizza functions, and quick pre-heating for everything else, which saves a lot on energy consumption. It also has a convection cooking feature, which circulates hot air evenly and cooks food faster. Another helpful detail is this model's EasyWash Oven Tray, which makes cleanup a breeze. Freestanding ranges are versatile, easy to install, and can be placed anywhere in your kitchen. They have finished sides and a back control panel, which does not require any custom cabinetry or specific installation. We love that this electric range comes in four finish options.

Samsung Bespoke 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Electric Range

The Samsung Bespoke 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Electric Range is a hot option if you're in the market for a slide-in electric range. One of its coolest features is a smart oven camera that allows you to monitor your cooking progress remotely, adding convenience and control. The range includes low energy-consumption features like a no-preheat air fry function and convection cooking. Illuminated precision knobs provide intuitive control while enhancing the kitchen's aesthetic. Slide-in ranges are ideal for creating a built-in, seamless look in the kitchen. They fit flush with countertops and don't require custom cabinetry modifications. We love that this electric range comes in a sleek white glass finish, too.

LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range

The LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range is designed for energy efficiency and high performance. Its induction cooktop — the most energy-efficient type of cooktop — heats cookware directly using electromagnetic energy while the rest of the cooktop stays cool. The range also has an air fry function and two unique features. One is Sous Vide, which lets you cook vacuum-sealed food in a water bath at low, controlled temperatures. The other is ProBake Convection, which ensures even heat distribution for more efficient baking and roasting. The ENERGY STAR-certified range also has a Cookware Compatibility Indicator and a 10-Minute EasyClean self-cleaning mode — so this one's a powerhouse of energy savings. Another perk? this range has a sleek, fingerprint-resistant finish.

Whirlpool 6.4 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range

The Whirlpool 6.4 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range uses no-preheat and self-cleaning functions to cut down on energy consumption. In fact, its Frozen Bake Technology lets you skip preheating even for frozen foods. The True Convection system ensures even heat distribution, cooking food faster and more evenly, which also saves energy. Its cooktop has a dual heating element with an inner ring for smaller pots and an outer ring for larger ones, so you're never using more power than you need to.

Bertazzoni Master Series 36 In. Induction Range