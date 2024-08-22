Home > Big Impact > PFAS Which Gas Grills Don't Have PFAS? These 6 Best-Sellers From Beloved Brands Like Weber Forever chemicals have no place in your appliances, food, or environment. These gas grills have all the bells and whistles but none of the PFAS. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

You've probably heard the term "forever chemicals." It refers to PFAS, short for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, which are notoriously toxic chemicals that hide inside everyday household items like your cooking appliances. And as much as we wish cookout season would last forever, we don't want PFAS from our gas grills contaminating the environment without breaking down — or leeching into our corn on the cobs and veggie burgers! So we set out to discover which gas grills don't have PFAS. Then we narrowed down the (many) contenders to our six favorite models.

The Top 6 PFAS-Free Gas Grills

As of now, the EPA only regulates PFAS in drinking water, so safety standards are really up to the manufacturer when it comes to gas grills. You can choose between propane and natural gas, which have their pros and cons (more on that below), or you can opt for a dual gas model. We also found a few scaled-down options if a full-sized gas grill is not a fit for your lifestyle. But most importantly, each model below is non-toxic with zero PFAS.

Weber Genesis S-415 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Weber is practically synonymous with well-made grills. Its best-in-class materials and durable, long-lasting grills mean energy efficiency and waste prevention are built in. You won't be replacing your Genesis S-415 Liquid Propane Gas Grill soon. The three-burner Genesis S-415 (it comes in a four-burner model, too) has a 513 square inch cooking space has porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that are PFAS-free and Weber's trademark PureBlu burners for efficient, even cooking. Propane grills are more popular than natural gas grills, primarily because they're easier to use and move around, making them perfect for backyards. They're also easier to set up since they don’t require a fixed gas line — you have to replace the propane tank when it's empty (inquire with your local gas station or hardware store about tank exchange services for responsible disposal). "Best Grill ever. Now I know why people love them," one shopper wrote.

Broil King Crown S 490 Stainless Steel 4-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The four-burner Broil King Crown S 490 is a formidable PFAS-free grill for those who prefer natural gas. It has four stainless steel Dual-Tube burners that provide even heat distribution for perfectly done meals, as well as a side burner and a rotisserie burner. The grill's cooking grates are cast iron, and the body is constructed from strong, rust-resistant stainless steel. This thing is built to last. Bear in mind, that a natural gas grill like this requires a gas line connection. But if you choose a natural gas grill, you'll have an unlimited fuel supply, lower long-term costs (but perhaps more upfront), and you won't need to replace propane tanks. Some reviewers say installation may take a while, but "once setup it works amazing and has very nice features at a more compact size for my apartment balcony. I believe the value and quality is very good for the price tag."

Monument Grills 41847NG Stainless 4-Burner Gas Grill

If you want the versatility to choose between propane and natural gas, this Stainless 4-Burner Gas Grill by Monument Grills is a powerhouse at an affordable price point. It has the things you need, like four stainless burners, a side burner, and non-stick porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates. It also has features you didn't know you needed, like LED lights for nighttime chefs and a window built into the lid so you can lift it less often to check on your food. "Off the scale brilliant for a very reasonable price. We absolutely love this grill," wrote a satisfied customer.

NAPOLEON Prestige 500 Stainless Steel 4-Burner Infrared Gas Grill

The NAPOLEON Prestige 500 is another stainless steel four-burner gas grill we love, but this one uses infrared technology to generate intense, even heat that's ideal for searing and cooking food quickly while retaining moisture. The non-stick porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates are excellent at heat retention. In addition to four main burners, you'll find a side burner and rotisserie burner. The body of the grill is rust-resistant, so this one will survive wetter climates. " I can now cook like I did working in a restaurant kitchen!" raved a shopper.

Cuisinart Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill

The Cuisinart Chef's Style Stainless Tabletop Grill is like taking a top-notch gas grill and shrinking it down to compact and portable appliance that sits on a countertop and can come camping with you. This brilliant grilling solution is made from stainless steel, and designed for convenience without sacrificing performance. This chic tabletop grill connects to a propane tank and has two stainless steel burners, delivering a total of 20,000 BTUs of cooking power, and heat is distributed evenly across its 276 square-inch grilling surface. The stainless steel unit is durable and resistant to rust, so it's rugged. It has a twist-start ignition for easy lighting and a built-in thermometer for precise temperature control. "One of the smartest purchases I've ever made," a customer wrote. "It fires right up and gets to 500+ degrees in under 10 minutes...I would give this thing 10/5 stars if I could."

