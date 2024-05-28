Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 6 Best Bamboo Cutting Boards—Plus, the Pros and Cons of This Resilient Material These bamboo cutting boards are extremely durable and resist bacteria and water, so they're not prone to warping or cracking. By Kristine Solomon May 28 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Walmart

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Are bamboo cutting boards good?

Bamboo is a non-porous material, so bamboo cutting boards can inhibit the growth of bacteria, especially since they don't get scratched up easily like plastic cutting boards, which are also far from eco-friendly. Bamboo cutting boards are water-resistant, too, and they're not prone to warping and cracking like a wood cutting board might, though they're just as attractive as wood. One downside of bamboo cutting boards, however, is that they're very hard, so they might wear your knives down faster (but their hardness is part of what makes them so durable, too). You also can't put a bamboo cutting board in the dishwasher. Bamboo cutting boards are pretty low-maintenance; just hand-wash yours with dish soap and water, towel it off, and stand it up on a dish rack to dry. You can also rub some mineral oil into your board about once a month to condition it, which can help your investment last even longer.

Article continues below advertisement

If your current cutting board has deep grooves and scratches, or it's so warped it can't lie flat on the countertop anymore, it's time to replace it. The bamboo cutting boards below come in a range of sizes and price points, and each has something a little bit unique about it.

Five Two Bamboo Double-Sided 'The Happy Medium' Cutting Board

This brilliant bamboo cutting board by kitchen site Food52 takes the cake for being double-sided and having an extra-deep juice groove around the perimeter for catching and pouring out juices as well as an iPhone slot, so you can finally follow recipes without getting your screen filthy. It comes in three sizes: Big Deal, Happy Medium, and Little Wonder. Dimensions: 11.25" L x 14.5" W x 1" H

Article continues below advertisement

GREENER CHEF Medium Organic Bamboo Cutting Board

GREENER CHEF uses ethically sourced, organic bamboo in its cutting board, so you can serve raw foods like fruits, veggies, and cheese without worrying about toxins or bacteria. The cutting board comes in four sizes, and we're partial to the two-toned version. "Recently purchased a bamboo cutting board and it has been an absolute game-changer in my kitchen! The durability of this board is remarkable; it’s sturdy enough to handle all my chopping needs without showing any signs of wear and tear," wrote a shopper. Dimensions: 14.5" L x 11.5" W x 0.7" H

Farberware Bamboo Wood Cutting Board with Red Non-Slip Corners

If you want to make sure your lightweight bamboo cutting board stays in place, opt for this Farberware version with BPA-free non-slip slicone corner grips. The double-sided board comes with a lifetime guarantee. "Easy to clean and is holding up to daily chopping!" a customer wrote. Dimensions: 14"L x 11"W x 0.6" H

Article continues below advertisement

Allsum Bamboo Butcher Block Cutting Board

It's nice when a cutting board has a bit of heft, like this Amazon butcher block pick that's 1.2 inches thick. The organic bamboo board even has handles tucked inside, so it's perfect for serving or moving nimbly from room to room. "It is thicker and heavier than I thought it would be. I am super impressed. It is flat on one side and has the rim for juices on the other," wrote a five-star reviewer. Dimensions: 16" L x 11" W x 1.2" H

Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Cutting Boards - 3 Assorted Sizes

Not sure which size cutting board you need? Get 'em all! This set of three bamboo cutting boards have handles so they're easier to carry and come pre-oiled. Customers call them "very study" and "perfect." Dimensions: 8" L x 6" W x 0.4 H (small) 11" L x 8.5" W x 0.4 H (medium) 13" L x 9.5" W x 0.4" H (large)

Hiware Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board