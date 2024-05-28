The 6 Best Bamboo Cutting Boards—Plus, the Pros and Cons of This Resilient Material
These bamboo cutting boards are extremely durable and resist bacteria and water, so they're not prone to warping or cracking.
May 28 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
A cutting board is one of the unsung heroes of the kitchen. It's quite literally the foundation of all the raw ingredients you'll chop, as well as the cooked faux-meats you'll carve. You might even use a cutting board to serve things like hor d'ourves. For all of these tasks and more, bamboo cutting boards are a cut above. Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on the planet, so it's a highly renewable resource—some types of bamboo can grow 35 inches in a single day!
Are bamboo cutting boards good?
Bamboo is a non-porous material, so bamboo cutting boards can inhibit the growth of bacteria, especially since they don't get scratched up easily like plastic cutting boards, which are also far from eco-friendly. Bamboo cutting boards are water-resistant, too, and they're not prone to warping and cracking like a wood cutting board might, though they're just as attractive as wood.
One downside of bamboo cutting boards, however, is that they're very hard, so they might wear your knives down faster (but their hardness is part of what makes them so durable, too). You also can't put a bamboo cutting board in the dishwasher. Bamboo cutting boards are pretty low-maintenance; just hand-wash yours with dish soap and water, towel it off, and stand it up on a dish rack to dry. You can also rub some mineral oil into your board about once a month to condition it, which can help your investment last even longer.
6 Best Bamboo Cutting Boards
Best Overall: Five Two Bamboo Double-Sided 'The Happy Medium' Cutting Board ($40)
Best Organic: GREENER CHEF Medium Organic Bamboo Cutting Board ($25, was $26)
Best Non-Slip: Farberware Bamboo Wood Cutting Board with Red Non-Slip Corners ($20)
Best Butcher Block: Allsum Bamboo Butcher Block Cutting Board ($25, was $28)
Best Set: Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Cutting Boards - 3 Assorted Sizes ($35)
Best Oversized: Hiware Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board ($54, was $70)
If your current cutting board has deep grooves and scratches, or it's so warped it can't lie flat on the countertop anymore, it's time to replace it. The bamboo cutting boards below come in a range of sizes and price points, and each has something a little bit unique about it.
Five Two Bamboo Double-Sided 'The Happy Medium' Cutting Board
This brilliant bamboo cutting board by kitchen site Food52 takes the cake for being double-sided and having an extra-deep juice groove around the perimeter for catching and pouring out juices as well as an iPhone slot, so you can finally follow recipes without getting your screen filthy. It comes in three sizes: Big Deal, Happy Medium, and Little Wonder.
Dimensions: 11.25" L x 14.5" W x 1" H
GREENER CHEF Medium Organic Bamboo Cutting Board
GREENER CHEF uses ethically sourced, organic bamboo in its cutting board, so you can serve raw foods like fruits, veggies, and cheese without worrying about toxins or bacteria. The cutting board comes in four sizes, and we're partial to the two-toned version. "Recently purchased a bamboo cutting board and it has been an absolute game-changer in my kitchen! The durability of this board is remarkable; it’s sturdy enough to handle all my chopping needs without showing any signs of wear and tear," wrote a shopper.
Dimensions: 14.5" L x 11.5" W x 0.7" H
Farberware Bamboo Wood Cutting Board with Red Non-Slip Corners
If you want to make sure your lightweight bamboo cutting board stays in place, opt for this Farberware version with BPA-free non-slip slicone corner grips. The double-sided board comes with a lifetime guarantee. "Easy to clean and is holding up to daily chopping!" a customer wrote.
Dimensions: 14"L x 11"W x 0.6" H
Allsum Bamboo Butcher Block Cutting Board
It's nice when a cutting board has a bit of heft, like this Amazon butcher block pick that's 1.2 inches thick. The organic bamboo board even has handles tucked inside, so it's perfect for serving or moving nimbly from room to room. "It is thicker and heavier than I thought it would be. I am super impressed. It is flat on one side and has the rim for juices on the other," wrote a five-star reviewer.
Dimensions: 16" L x 11" W x 1.2" H
Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Cutting Boards - 3 Assorted Sizes
Not sure which size cutting board you need? Get 'em all! This set of three bamboo cutting boards have handles so they're easier to carry and come pre-oiled. Customers call them "very study" and "perfect."
Dimensions: 8" L x 6" W x 0.4 H (small) 11" L x 8.5" W x 0.4 H (medium) 13" L x 9.5" W x 0.4" H (large)
Hiware Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board
Sometimes you just need an extra-large cutting board, like at Thanksgiving when you're carving a jumbo tofurkey. This Hiware bamboo cutting board is a whopping 30" by 20"—and it comes in an even bigger size! "I debated about this for a long while. It is expensive and massive, but I am very happy with it. I use it a lot for baking. It makes me feel like a serious cook," a fan wrote.
Dimensions: 30" L x 20" W x 1" H