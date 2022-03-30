Tofurky Won Its Free-Speech Lawsuit to Call Its Vegan Meats “Burgers” and “Sausages”

Older generations love debating terminology surrounding vegan products like nut milk — obviously you can't "milk" a nut, but it fulfills the same purpose. And moreover, it's up to the company to exercise free speech. In that same vein, Louisiana passed a law in 2020 that imposed daily fines on plant-based companies for using terms like “burger” and “sausage," even if the label implied otherwise.

But Tofurky just won a label lawsuit that means it will be allowed to keep its labels as is.