Social Media Tart Cherry Juice Mocktails Can Help You Sleep, Influencers Claim Not being able to fall asleep is the worst, but luckily, there are a lot of different tips and tricks available to help. By Rayna Skiver May 2 2024, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

When it comes to social media, there’s always another wellness trend to investigate. A variety of delicious “sleepy girl” mocktail recipes are taking over the internet, and they all use the same key ingredient: tart cherry juice.

But what does tart cherry juice have to do with sleep? Keep reading to learn how the two are connected, as well as how to make a “sleepy girl” mocktail at home.

Does tart cherry juice really help you sleep?

When you think of things that could help you fall asleep at night, tart cherry juice probably isn’t what comes to mind. It might be time for that to change, though. According to a 2010 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, when consumed before bed, tart cherry juice — specifically a blend from CherryPharm — modestly improved the quality of sleep for participants who experience insomnia.

However, it’s important to note that the conclusions in this study might not apply to all groups or demographics. So, while a positive impact was recorded, not everyone will have the same experience.

The potential benefits of tart cherry juice for sleep are thought to be a result of tryptophan — an amino acid that helps create melatonin — combined with the melatonin that is naturally occurring in tart cherry juice, sleep expert Dr. Steven Feinsilver explained to CBS News.

The mineral magnesium is another part of the equation. Just like melatonin, magnesium is said to help you fall asleep. Perhaps, once all of these components of cherry juice come together, it makes the perfect “sleepy” concoction.

All that being said, before you try one of these “sleepy girl” mocktails (recipes below!), it’s always a good idea to consult your doctor. Everyone’s body is different — something that’s totally fine for one person might be harmful to another.

Some of these mocktail recipes use vitamins and supplements. In this case, it’s extremely important to talk to a professional because these ingredients could interfere with other medications. Also, the carbohydrates in the drink could cause problems for those who struggle with blood sugar regulation.

How to make your own tart cherry juice “sleepy girl” mocktails:

If you want to make a “sleepy girl” mocktail at home, you’re in luck — it’s actually pretty easy. You don’t need any fancy tools or complicated ingredients, and most of these TikTok recipes only take a few minutes!

This recipe from @kaylagresh requires just three ingredients: A raspberry-flavored Poppi, tart cherry juice, and magnesium powder. Start by filling your glass about a third of the way with the Poppi, and then top it off with the cherry juice. To complete the mocktail, add a small scoop of magnesium powder.

@clairethenutritionist takes an even easier approach. For this recipe, fill your glass a little over halfway with the tart cherry juice, and then finish it off with your favorite sparkling water. How simple is that?