Dr. Mehmet Oz Urges Americans To Get Vaccinated Amid Measles Outbreak in the U.S. “Take the vaccine, please.” By Jamie Bichelman Updated Feb. 10 2026, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Though prominent members throughout the Trump Administration often say and do much more harm than good, occasionally, figureheads like Dr. Mehmet Oz may stumble into saying the right thing to protect and save lives. Amid a maddening number of measles cases that have cropped up from Disneyland in California all the way to Clemson University and elsewhere throughout South Carolina, as well as an outbreak in a Miami, Fla. high school, Dr. Oz has urged Americans to get vaccinated.

Article continues below advertisement

Why has Dr. Oz suddenly decided to urge Americans to get vaccinated now, instead of within an earlier timeframe over the last year? In what context was Dr. Oz compelled to recommend the measles vaccine? Many of Dr. Oz and the MAHA movement's supporters are wondering if this news suddenly makes Dr. Oz a "pro-vaccine" figurehead. Continue reading to learn more about Dr. Oz's recommendation and the fallout of the news since he made those comments.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Mehmet Oz urged Americans to get the measles vaccine.

Serving in the capacity of the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Oz appeared on CNN's State of the Union program on Feb. 8 to urge Americans to get vaccinated amid "skyrocketing measles cases" in the U.S. “Take the vaccine, please. We have a solution for a problem,” Dr. Oz said on the CNN show. "Not all illnesses are equally dangerous, and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses, but measles is one [where] you should get your vaccine."

@therecount Are vaccines good now? Dr. Mehmet Oz, one of the top health officials in the U.S., encouraged people on Sunday to get the measles vaccine as the nation deals with its worst outbreak of the contagious illness since it was declared eliminated in 2000. Oz's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, which is headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While RFK Jr. has said the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is with the MMR vaccine, he has long questioned the safety and necessity of vaccines. During Kennedy's confirmation testimony, his endorsement of the vaccine came with the caveat that its safety was not properly tested (it has been) and that its effectiveness wanes. #droz #rfkjr #measles #politics #vaccine ♬ original sound - therecount

Article continues below advertisement

Information about the measles vaccine:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "Measles Vaccination" webpage, two vaccines are available to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella: the MMR vaccine, of which two varieties are recommended (M-M-R II and PRIORIX), and MMRV, which also protects against varicella (chickenpox). The MMRV vaccine is only licensed for use in children aged 12 months through 12 years, per the CDC.

@dralexsundermann Dr. Oz is trying to rewrite how HHS has responded to measles but the data show how much they’re failing: we have more cases in the first weeks of 2026 than we normally see in a year And to finally say ‘get vaccinated’ makes headlines shows how low the bar is for their public health response #publichealth #measles #infection #cdc #rfk ♬ original sound - Alex Sundermann, DrPH

Article continues below advertisement

Is Dr. Oz pro-vaccine?

As CNN journalist Dana Bush pointed out to Dr. Oz, the Trump Administration's leaders have publicly been decidedly anti-vaccination. Bush referenced the current outbreak in South Carolina, which marks the worst outbreak since measles was actually declared to be eliminated in the U.S. in the year 2000. Per a report in PEOPLE, at least 19 South Carolinians have been hospitalized, and more than 900 people have been affected by the ongoing outbreaks.

It does appear that Dr. Oz's comments on Feb. 8 are at odds with Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s frequent comments denigrating vaccines and relying on bad science to claim a link exists between vaccinations and cases of autism. In fact, before the end of 2025, the CDC website's Autism and Vaccines webpage was updated to reflect RFK's anti-science ethos.