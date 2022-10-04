Dr. Oz's Research Reportedly Killed Over 300 Dogs While at Columbia University

Between Dr. Oz's questionable health claims, as well as his contentious right-wing political views, the TV personality is a generally controversial figure. But his latest bit of news is bound to make even some of his most diehard fans' blood boil.

Jezebel reviewed several studies the New Jersey resident published over the course of almost 20 years, which revealed that Dr. Oz's team was responsible for killing more than 300 dogs, through research he conducted at Columbia University.