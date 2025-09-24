or
Sign in with lockrMail
Green Matters
Home > Big Impact > News

Does Dr. Mehmet Oz Really Have Stock in "Autism Cure" Leucovorin? Here’s What To Know

Dr. Oz is known for dubious research and bad science.

Jamie Bichelman - Author
By

Published Sept. 24 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz stands next to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Source: MEGA

It is no secret that Dr. Mehmet Oz is known for allegedly unethical research, and, now that he holds a prominent place in the Trump Administration, his influence on public health is even greater than it already was.

With the Trump Administration denouncing Acetaminophen as an alleged cause of autism and touting Leucovorin as a cure for autism, Dr. Oz's shady background and financial interests must inevitably come into the picture.

To wit: does Dr. Oz have stock in Leucovorin?

Article continues below advertisement

It is very important to understand if the public health officials touting a certain drug as a cure-all have a financial interest in doing so. It is equally important to know if those public health officials have any undeclared connection to that drug or its parent company in any manner.

Below, we explore Dr. Oz's connection to Leucovorin and discuss whether or not he has a financial stake in the drug's forthcoming ubiquity.

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at a podium next to President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Does Dr. Oz have stock in Leucovorin?

It is not known for sure if Dr. Oz has stock in GlaxoSmithKline, the company that Newsweek reports will be awarded forthcoming approval from the FDA to produce a version of Leucovorin intended for the treatment of autism. However, that doesn't mean Dr. Oz won't stand to make huge financial gains.

Let us explain. According to Newsweek, Dr. Oz is an investor in iHerb, a supplement company "that sells folinic acid, the supplement found in leucovorin."

Article continues below advertisement

As multi-hyphenate Adam Cochran notes on X, "By the way, iHerb, a company that Dr Oz served as a 'global advisor' for and still owns a major chunk of equity in, is the largest seller of Folinic Acid in the U.S. It is the non-prescription version of Leucovorin, and as of today, it has rapidly sold out."

To clarify, while Dr. Oz doesn't necessarily have a stake in the forthcoming FDA-approved Leucovorin manufacturer, he does have a financial stake in a non-prescription alternative.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Oz's Tylenol opinion explained:

In an opinion piece published by POLITICO and authored by Dr. Oz and his colleagues, they note: "Over the past few years, observational evidence has suggested that when moms take acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially close to delivery, it is correlated with subsequent diagnosis of conditions like autism and ADHD in their children."

It is unknown what "observational evidence" is being referred to here, as well as observed by whom, and in clinical or non-clinical settings.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Oz Leucovorin connection:

In a damning piece by PEOPLE, Dr. Oz's connection to the non-prescription version of Leucovorin (through iHerb) was spotlighted. However, an updated Editor's Note explains that "Dr. Oz 'no longer has any affiliation with iHerb and is fully divested from our company,' iHerb tells PEOPLE in a statement."

Whether or not Dr. Oz has truthfully and completely divested from the iHerb company remains to be seen. The very fact that journalists and medical professionals had to unearth his connection to iHerb speaks to an immense amount of foul play within the Trump Administration.

At a time when the Trump Administration is advising pregnant women not to consume Acetaminophen, lest their baby develop autism, the mishaps of all involved are staggering.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Struggling Arkansas Soybean Farmers Are Asking President Donald Trump for Help

The White House Actually Ordered NASA To Destroy Two Satellites Monitoring Climate Change

President Trump and RFK Jr. Might Have a Plan to Completely Ban the COVID-19 Vaccine

Latest News News and Updates

    ABOUT Green Matters

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    CONNECT with Green Matters

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    PRIVACY & LEGAL

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.