Does Dr. Mehmet Oz Really Have Stock in "Autism Cure" Leucovorin? Here’s What To Know

It is no secret that Dr. Mehmet Oz is known for allegedly unethical research, and, now that he holds a prominent place in the Trump Administration, his influence on public health is even greater than it already was. With the Trump Administration denouncing Acetaminophen as an alleged cause of autism and touting Leucovorin as a cure for autism, Dr. Oz's shady background and financial interests must inevitably come into the picture. To wit: does Dr. Oz have stock in Leucovorin?

It is very important to understand if the public health officials touting a certain drug as a cure-all have a financial interest in doing so. It is equally important to know if those public health officials have any undeclared connection to that drug or its parent company in any manner. Below, we explore Dr. Oz's connection to Leucovorin and discuss whether or not he has a financial stake in the drug's forthcoming ubiquity.

Does Dr. Oz have stock in Leucovorin?

It is not known for sure if Dr. Oz has stock in GlaxoSmithKline, the company that Newsweek reports will be awarded forthcoming approval from the FDA to produce a version of Leucovorin intended for the treatment of autism. However, that doesn't mean Dr. Oz won't stand to make huge financial gains. Let us explain. According to Newsweek, Dr. Oz is an investor in iHerb, a supplement company "that sells folinic acid, the supplement found in leucovorin."

As multi-hyphenate Adam Cochran notes on X, "By the way, iHerb, a company that Dr Oz served as a 'global advisor' for and still owns a major chunk of equity in, is the largest seller of Folinic Acid in the U.S. It is the non-prescription version of Leucovorin, and as of today, it has rapidly sold out." To clarify, while Dr. Oz doesn't necessarily have a stake in the forthcoming FDA-approved Leucovorin manufacturer, he does have a financial stake in a non-prescription alternative.

Dr. Oz's Tylenol opinion explained:

In an opinion piece published by POLITICO and authored by Dr. Oz and his colleagues, they note: "Over the past few years, observational evidence has suggested that when moms take acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially close to delivery, it is correlated with subsequent diagnosis of conditions like autism and ADHD in their children." It is unknown what "observational evidence" is being referred to here, as well as observed by whom, and in clinical or non-clinical settings.

Dr. Oz Leucovorin connection:

In a damning piece by PEOPLE, Dr. Oz's connection to the non-prescription version of Leucovorin (through iHerb) was spotlighted. However, an updated Editor's Note explains that "Dr. Oz 'no longer has any affiliation with iHerb and is fully divested from our company,' iHerb tells PEOPLE in a statement."

