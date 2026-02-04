International Traveler With Measles Visited Disneyland — Is an Outbreak Next? "Everyone is at risk if they’re not protected.” By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 4 2026, 8:56 a.m. ET Source: Disneyland/X

The California Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, is investigating an international traveler with a confirmed case of measles, who visited multiple high-traffic locations throughout California, including Disneyland. A measles outbreak in Southern California is now a possibility. The infuriating report follows news of the measles outbreak in South Carolina reaching Clemson University, as well as a measles outbreak in Miami in March 2025.

Below, we report on the details of the international traveler with a confirmed case of measles who endangered the lives of untold numbers of people at Los Angeles International Airport, Disneyland, and elsewhere throughout Orange County. Continue reading to learn more about what we know at this point about the international traveler with measles, as well as what health officials are doing in the aftermath of this report.

Source: Travis Gergen/Unsplash

A measles outbreak at Disneyland is possible after an infected tourist visited on Jan. 28.

According to a Jan. 31 press release from the OC Health Care Agency, health officials are working with the California Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health to investigate a confirmed measles case involving an international traveler who apparently knowingly traveled while contagious. The international traveler is confirmed to have traveled through Los Angeles International Airport and various other locations in Orange County, Calif.

While infectious, the international traveler visited Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time on Jan. 28. The traveler then made their way through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park from 12:30 p.m. until the parks closed.

Measles case at Disneyland confirmed as officials issue exposure warning: ‘May be at risk’ https://t.co/JaMz1ki8FV pic.twitter.com/11JDZudeVI — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2026

"People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed," according to the OC Health Care Agency's press release. The agency's Communicable Disease Control Division is working alongside Disneyland personnel to contact all employees who may have been exposed to the infectious international traveler at some point.

This confirmed measles case marks the second such report in the span of about a week, which has understandably heightened concerns for an outbreak among health officials. According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, "Earlier last week, the OC Healthcare Agency confirmed a measles case in a young adult who recently traveled internationally. The infected person visited a gym in Ladera Ranch on Jan. 23 and an urgent care facility on Jan. 23 and 26."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a measles outbreak is defined as three or more related cases. “Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally—everyone is at risk if they’re not protected,” Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said. “Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs.”