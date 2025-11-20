The CDC Changes Its Website: Uncertainty As to Whether or Not Vaccines Cause Autism
The move aligns with RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine stance.
Published Nov. 20 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET
Less than three months after the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., fired the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for not being fully aligned with his and President Donald Trump's views, one webpage on the CDC website has undergone a drastic, anti-science overhaul.
Indeed, a CDC webpage now casts doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, insinuating that there may be a link between vaccines and autism.
If you're tired — nay exhausted — by this point of reading about the Trump Administration's war against vaccines and war on autism, buckle in for another wild, exasperating report. The CDC, often held in high regard by most logical Americans as a reputable source for public health information, is now questioning whether or not there is a link between vaccines and autism diagnoses.
Below, we report on the latest CDC webpage update. Continue reading to learn the distressing details of this update.
The CDC made updates to one of its key webpages.
The CDC made sweeping changes to its Autism and Vaccines webpage, which certainly did not go unnoticed by the public.
Clarifying details of the webpage update, the CDC page now starts with the statement: "Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement "Vaccines do not cause autism" is not an evidence-based claim."
"Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism," the webpage disclaimer reads.
Indeed, one of the foremost "Key Points" listed at the top of the revised CDC webpage claims that "Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities," but the alleged health authorities that have ignored these studies are not elucidated.
The CDC webpage cites one published article to back its anti-science claims.
"Approximately one in two surveyed parents of autistic children believe vaccines played a role in their child's autism, often pointing to the vaccines their child received in the first six months of life (Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), Hepatitis B (HepB), Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), Poliovirus, inactivated (IPV), and Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV)) and one given at or after the first year of life."
The updated webpage is consistent with RFK Jr.'s attack on vaccines and his war on people with autism. Whether it is circumcision, the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, or any other mind-numbing claim, RFK Jr. and President Trump have made outlandish statements about what they consider to be the cause(s) of autism.
As one might predict, voices on both sides of the issue have been shouting on social media, either condemning the CDC for its anti-science stance or lauding the CDC for the change.