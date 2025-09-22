Does Tylenol During Pregnancy Cause Autism? Fact Checking the Trump Administration The Trump Administration has made many comments about autism in 2025. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 22 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: James Yarema/Unsplash

Is there any truth, grounded in unbiased science, that autism rates increase among populations of people who consume more Tylenol than others? Are pregnant women, especially, putting their unborn babies at risk of developing autism if the mother takes Tylenol during pregnancy? Below, we explore the Trump Administration's forthcoming announcement about the link between Acetaminophen and autism rates. We will also address whether there is any merit to these claims grounded in good science.

Does Tylenol during pregnancy cause autism?

Although the Trump Administration is poised to proclaim the link exists between autism development and Acetaminophen use among pregnant women, countless scientists nevertheless disagree. "There is no credible link between Tylenol and autism. Tomorrow, there will be another push to link Tylenol use to autism, based upon correlational, confounded data that will be inferior to the best studies we currently have," per child psychiatrist and pharmacologist Tyler Black, MD.

According to pulmonologist Vin Gupta, who serves as a frequent medical analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, regarding the question of whether or not Tylenol use during pregnancy causes autism, "It’s not true. [This is] another example of this admin cherry picking data from years ago, ignoring the best research, and then claiming they are white knights."

Tylenol and autism announcement:

According to a report in the Washington Post, the Trump Administration will announce on Sept. 22, connecting autism rates with pregnant women's use of Acetaminophen during pregnancy. Officials, per the Washington Post report, have spent time reviewing past research that supports the administration's theory on the cause of autism. The research suggests a link between Tylenol use during a woman's pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in their newborn children.

Leucovorin, according to multiple reports, including the New York Post, will be touted as a potential means of treatment for autism. Leucovorin is used for cancer and anemia treatment, per the New York Post, as well as Vitamin B9 deficiency, per the Washington Post. "Tomorrow, we’re going to have one of the biggest announcement[s] … medically, I think, in the history of our country. I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism,” President Trump said during a speech at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Also, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will announce on Sept. 22 an autism data science initiative, including the allocation of research grants to 13 teams in order to discover "causes and treatment of autism," per the Washington Post.

RFK Jr is set to announce Tylenol causes autism.



And then he’ll push the “cure”: leucovorin (folinic acid).



Who sells folinic acid? Dr. Oz’s supplement company, iHerb.



The same Dr. Oz who is now the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in Trump’s… https://t.co/bauv8xCwXk — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) September 22, 2025