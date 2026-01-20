Measles Outbreak in South Carolina Schools Finally Reaches Clemson University "Nearly 98%" of the university has already been immunized." By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 20 2026, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: ClemsonUniv/X

When health officials declared that there was "no end in sight" to the measles outbreak that ravaged through K-12 schools and impacted many other locals, their prediction proved prescient. Indeed, almost a year after a measles outbreak ran through Miami schools and devastated communities, the less-than-ideal vaccination rate in South Carolina has led to a case of measles reaching Clemson University. Officials are being vague, of course, but the news is troubling to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

Who at Clemson University was affected by the measles, and in what capacity do they serve the school? What is being done to protect the Clemson University community and the people who live in the surrounding areas? These are important questions to ask, and it doesn't appear that university officials are inclined to answer them. Below, we report on the latest measles case, which has reached Clemson University. Continue reading to learn more about this latest troubling news.

Article continues below advertisement

Measles outbreak reaches Clemson University campus.

A Jan. 16 news report in Clemson News revealed that the South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed a case of the measles contracted by "an individual affiliated with the University." The individual has been isolated, as the report explains that "A person infected with measles is contagious four days before and after a rash begins. Isolation of an actively infectious case lasts until four full days have passed after the onset of the rash, and dates of isolation are determined by DPH."

In what appears to be an intentionally vague note, Clemson News writes that the university's Student Health Services reports that "nearly 98% of main campus Clemson students have provided proof of immunity," failing to mention immunization statistics for other parts of the student, faculty, and staff bodies. According to a report in the Greenville News, the measles outbreak in South Carolina has "accelerated dramatically."

Article continues below advertisement

Confirmed case of Measles at Clemson

Over 500 cases of Measles in South Carolina



SCGOP finding out the hard way what happens when you let anti-science anti-intellectual conspiracy theorists determine your public health policy. pic.twitter.com/ftFVgyWwzw — Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) January 18, 2026

"So far in January, [the] South Carolina Department of Public Health has reported 382 new infections," according to the Greenville News report. A day after the Clemson News report confirming the measles case, the news service published a letter from Provost J. Cole Smith. Per the Office of the Provost, the length of the quarantine might cause potential disruptions for students, faculty, and staff, and the provost has suggested holding classes over Zoom as a mitigation strategy.

Article continues below advertisement

"We recognize that this situation may create uncertainty and additional strain, and we deeply appreciate your care for one another and for our students. Your flexibility and empathy are essential to maintaining a healthy, supportive academic community," Smith wrote in the Clemson News.

124 new measles cases in SC and an exposure in Columbia at the State Museum. 434 cases and counting (rapidly) in the SC outbreak. There is no white knight coming from the CDC to save us from ourselves.

Please make sure your family is vaccinated!https://t.co/LonzDrPWox — Deborah Greenhouse (@greenhousemd) January 13, 2026