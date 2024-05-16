Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness FDA Recalls Chia Seeds Issued Over Salmonella Fears: What to Know This is a nationwide recall. By Lauren Wellbank May 16 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans of Walmart's store brand chia seeds are going to want to take heed after the retailer issued a voluntary recall on one of its products. According to a press release, the manufacturer is asking customers to check their cabinets and pantries to see if they own a popular version of their Great Value Brand chia seeds, since there are concerns surrounding a possible contamination.

The chia seed recall was released nationwide on May 10, 2024 and contains specific directions for anyone who already purchased the product. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know, including how to see if your chia sees are part of the recall, and what should should do with them to stay safe.

Great Value recalls their organic black chia seeds.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Walmart shoppers need to be on the lookout for the 32-ounce bags of the Great Value Organic Black Chia seeds featuring a lot code of 24095 C018, a UPC of 078742300665, and an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2026, all of which can be found on the back panel of the chia seed pouch. Anyone who owns one of these packages is being asked to dispose of them immediately due to concerns that some products may contain Salmonella.

Salmonella has been known to cause serious health problems in the very young and old, as well as those with existing health conditions like a weakened immune system. Some signs of Salmonella infection include: Fever

Diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting

Abdominal pain.

If you are experiencing these symptoms after eating the Great Value Organic Black Chia seeds and you qualify as part of the more at risk population, or else your symptoms haven't cleared up after a few days, you should contact your health provider for more information. Fortunately, as of the date of the recall, no such illnesses have been reported.

This is the second time Walmart has had to issue a recall over contamination concerns during the month of May, according to Newsweek, as the company asked consumers to throw away an estimated 16,243 pounds of raw beef just weeks prior to the chia seed concerns. Unlike with the chia seeds, the beef recall was more limited, and involved worries about possible E. coli exposure.

What should you do if you own the recalled product?

After you've tossed your chia seeds, the FDA says customers should call the Natural Sourcing International company's customer service line at 1-818-405-9705. The line will be taking calls Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. You can also send the company an email at customerservice@organically-simple.com. Please note, you will need proof of purchase in order to receive a replacement product.

