Popular Supermarket Companies Recall Cream Cheese for Salmonella Consumers who have purchased contaminated cream cheese are encouraged to discard or return the products immediately. By Anna Garrison May 14 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Whether you're concerned about the bird flu epidemic that has spread to dairy products or just a cautious consumer, keeping an eye on food recalls is the best way to ensure you're getting the most from your groceries. After all, who wants to bring home $150 worth of food only to discover they might contain listeria?

That said, rumors about a cream cheese recall have sent consumers into a panic. Is there a recall on cream cheese? And if so, which brands and why? Keep reading for what you need to know — plus, some plant-based alternatives.

Is there a recall on cream cheese?

Unfortunately, yes, there is a recall on cream cheese. On May 7, 2024, Schreiber Foods issued a press release announcing a voluntary recall of select cream cheese spreads at supermarkets such as Aldi's and Hy-Vee in multiple states. In the same press release, Schreiber disclosed that the reason for the recall was a potential salmonella outbreak, citing an ingredient used in cream cheese spread. The release does not state what the specific ingredient was.

Products being recalled at Hy-Vee include: Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix For further information on the Hy-Vee product recall, please see the official Food and Drug Administration recall notice. Products that may have been contaminated were shipped to stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Products being recalled at Aldi's include: Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

Cream Cheese Spread

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products For further information on the Aldi's product recall, please see the Aldi's official website announcement. Products that may have been contaminated were shipped to 29 states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Delaware.

According to USA Today, Schreiber Foods says that there are currently no cases of illness related to the recall and customers who may have purchased this product are advised to discard it or exchange it for a refund.

What do I do if I have consumed the contaminated food items?

Unfortunately, anyone can get salmonella, but those at risk of severe reactions to salmonella include those over the age of 65 or younger than 12 months old, immunocompromised people, and those with sickle cell disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

If you have accidentally consumed contaminated food items, keep an eye out for symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and/or fever. Typically, however, salmonella is not treated with medication unless severe (at which point, you should also consult with a medical professional), but if you suspect you have salmonella, ensure to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.

Here are a few plant-based cream cheese alternatives for you to try.