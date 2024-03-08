Home > Small Changes > Food FDA Issues Alert for Brands of Cinnamon Sold at 6 Locations Possibly Containing Lead — What to Know Continued concerns about lead found in cinnamon has sparked an FDA-led voluntary recall of cinnamon products and a reminder about food safety regulations. By Anna Garrison Mar. 8 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you use cinnamon to welcome in a new month or in your favorite recipes, this spice is a household staple for many. However, like all beloved foods in your pantry, there are times when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues recalls to warn the public about safety issues with their products.

In March 2024, the FDA issued an advisory for six brands of cinnamon commonly found at discount stores for potentially containing lead. Here's what you need to know about the brands and the recall, explained.

The FDA has recommended voluntary recalls of cinnamon at 6 locations for possibly containing lead.

On March 6, 2024, the FDA released several action items following a previous recall regarding lead in apple cinnamon fruit pouches. First, the FDA sent a letter to cinnamon distributors and manufacturers in the U.S. reminding them of mandatory safety precautions to prevent food contamination. Then, it recommended a voluntary recall of cinnamon products sold by multiple brands at six retail locations.

So far, one of the cinnamon manufacturers, MTCI, which distributes MK cinnamon, has not responded to the FDA's request, according to NPR. However, the other five brands are as follows: El Chilar Apopka brand, lot #F275EX1026; D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore.

Supreme Tradition brand with best by codes 09/29/25 09E8; 04/17/25 04E11; 12/19/25 12C2; 04/12/25 04ECB12; 08/24/25 08A_ _; 04/21/25 04E5; and 2025-09-22 09E20, sold at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

SWAD brand, lot #KX21223 and best before July 2026, sold by Patel Brothers.

Marcum brand, with best by codes 10/16/25 10 DB; 04/06/25 0400B1, sold by Save A Lot.

La Fiesta Food Products, lot #25033, sold by La Superior Supermercados.

The FDA wrote, "It is important to note that the lead levels found in the ground cinnamon products listed above are significantly lower than lead levels in cinnamon in the recalled apple sauce pouches removed from the market this past fall."

The lead levels in the cinnamon are roughly 2,000 ppm to 5,000 ppm lower than the lead found in the fruit pouches, so the health concerns aren't as severe as they were for the pouch recall. Thankfully, however, as of writing, there have been 0 illnesses associated with the cinnamon recall.

Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones added to the FDA press release by stating, "Food growers, manufacturers, importers and retailers share a responsibility for ensuring the safety of the foods that reach store shelves. The levels of lead we found in some ground cinnamon products are too high and we must do better to protect those most vulnerable to the negative health outcomes of exposure to elevated levels of lead."