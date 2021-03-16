Why do we keep eggs refrigerated in the U.S.?

Other parts of the world deal with salmonella by letting the eggs themselves take care of it. If the coating remains on the eggs, the eggs won’t catch salmonella. In some places, the laying hens themselves are vaccinated so that they don’t contract salmonella in the first place. According to Organic Valley, not all countries use this tactic. Japan, Australia, and New Zealand wash and refrigerate their eggs just like us. Most countries across Asia and Europe store eggs out of the fridge.