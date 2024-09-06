Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare An African Net Sponge Is the Best-Kept Secret to a Sustainable, Spa-Like Shower Routine A durable African net sponge cleanses and exfoliates using less water and soap than a washcloth or loofah. Shop our favorites from Black-owned brands. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 6 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Amazon

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Did you ever feel like the loofah hanging in your shower is kind of...icky? Washcloths aren't much better. Both are breeding grounds for bacteria. Loofahs need to be replaced pretty frequently, which generates waste, and washcloths have to be laundered after each use. It turns out the most sustainable scrubbing solution is something that's been a skincare staple for centuries in many African countries but has been picking up speed here in the U.S. It's the African net sponge, a lightweight mesh cloth that requires less water and soap to get sudsy and dries quickly without harboring bacteria. Best of all, it lasts for up to two years before it needs to be replaced.

Beyond being such an eco-friendly choice, African net sponges — also known as Sapo sponges or African exfoliating nets — are superior when it comes to getting clean. The lightweight mesh cloths, typically made of nylon, can usually stretch up to about 50 inches, making it effortless to wash all the tricky places, like your entire back. They provide the right amount of exfoliation to tackle dry, rough skin and prevent ingrown hairs and breakouts. Their ability to dry quickly is a boon, but African net sponges are extra hygienic because they can be easily machine-washed. The five exfoliating nets below, mainly made by Black-owned brands, are so affordable, that we honestly can't think of a single downside.

AFRIKI African Net Sponge Exfoliating Washcloth, 2-pack

This soft woven African net sponge by AFRIKI stretches to 40 inches to help you clean and exfoliate your entire back: now that's DIY luxury. It's built to get your blood flowing and your skin glowing for up to two years. The vibrant, machine-washable sponge comes in a set of two. "OMG if you have not taken a shower, a bath or had a body scrub with this product you have not lived. I feel so clean. I feel so exfoliated. Best of all my skin looks amazing every day," wrote a fan.

Adeton African Net Sponge

The Adeton African Net Sponge is handmade by a Black-owned company committed to providing high-quality exfoliating tools inspired by traditional African beauty traditions. Achieve silky smooth skin with a stretchy net in more than a dozen cheerful colors, including fuchsia and apple green. It won't snag or shed, and you freshen it up with a quick spin in the washer. "I know it’s a controversial statement but I have unsubscribed from using wash cloths. This is a holy grail shower staple for me. This not only exfoliates so well but it cleans you in a way that prior to use I has me wondering if I was ever really clean," admitted a shopper.

LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator

The perfect giftable African net sponge comes in a colorful package. It's made by LUV SCRUB, a company founded by a Caribbean-born, Canadian-raised entrepreneur. Choose between several earthy colors, each with its own unique meaning (pictured is Naked Sunset, a hue representing modesty, wisdom, and happiness). Exfoliate your heart out with this mesh cloth that stretches to a whopping 50 inches. "This is a total game changer! I have keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) and this has already made a huge difference in the texture of it. I have never felt this clean when I use a basic washcloth and this made my body wash even more sudsy than usual. It stretches out nicely so I was able to easily use this to get my whole back," one customer gushed.

Soyumi African Net Sponge

Soyumi's exfoliating mesh sponges stretch up to 45 inches to leave all your skin, right down to the bottom of your feet, clean, exfoliated, and free of ingrown hairs. An African net sponge also dries more quickly than a loofah or washcloth, so it's more hygienic – but, like all exfoliating sponges, it can be machine washed.

Nature by EJN Store Net Bath Sponge