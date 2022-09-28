Tired of Washcloths? Check out These Eco-Friendly Loofahs, and Learn to Make Your Own

When many tend to think of loofahs (or luffas), they think of a netted, colorful ball of fabric you can find in any nearby drug or retail store. However, you may want to instead make sure you're opting for eco-friendly loofahs. The loofahs sitting on the faucets of most showers today don’t hold any benefits for our bodies — instead, they often contain plastic, which damages skin cells and dries them out.