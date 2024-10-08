Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Sustainable Pet Supply Brands — Where to Buy Toys, Treats, and More Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

When it comes to taking care of your companion animal, it can feel like buying stuff for them is a never-ending task. And having to visit different stores or websites to buy your animals food, treats, poop bags, toys, litter, and everything else they need can be exhausting. Fortunately, there are a number of websites that are one-stop-shops for various pet supplies, helping streamline your shopping process. Here are our picks of 15 of the best pet sustainable pet supply brands. Vote for the best sustainable pet supply brands once a day until Nov. 5, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Nov. 14, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Natural Pet Supply Brand!

Awoo Pets

Source: Courtesy of Awoo

Awoo Pets is a dog supply company that makes pet toys, collars, leashes, and other products from eco-friendly materials, and the company has products that are GOTS-certified, Responsible Wool Standard, GoodWeave-certified. Awoo sells a "FURever Awoo" line of gently worn products previously utilized in photoshoots and other events, and the "rePAWpose" program allows customers to send in pre-loved Awoo items in exchange for $5 per product.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond Green

Plant-based composting product company Beyond Green makes a wide variety of compostable dog waste bags, as well as sustainable cat litter pick-up bags. The company's goal is to reduce plastic consumption, and its waste bags are USDA-certified biobased. The company also makes poop bag dispensers and stations out of recycled plastic and plant-based biopolymers. Beyond Green is Green Business certified, OK compost HOME certified, and a part of CMA commercially accepted products.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog & Co.

Dog & Co. sells dog supplies such as toys, leashes, harnesses, and food bowls. Many of its products are eco-friendly, such as toys stuffed with PlanetFill filler from 100 percent post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles or Fair Trade sweaters. Dog & Co. also carries toys from other supply manufacturers, such as Modern Beast's Lavender Bedtime Bear, where 100 percent of the profits go back to animals in need.

Article continues below advertisement

Earth Rated

Earth Rated makes eco-friendly pet waste bags, wipes, grooming products, and toys. The company is a Certified B Corp, and its pet waste bags are made from 65 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic. Earth Rated also partners with animal shelters and other community aid nonprofits to donate money or resources to those in need.

Article continues below advertisement

EarthHero

Sustainable online marketplace EarthHero carries a wide range of eco-friendly products for every facet of life. That includes many pet products, such as natural rubber pet toys, leashes, grooming items, hemp collars, compostable waste bags, and bamboo grooming brushes. EarthHero is a Certified B Corporation, Certified Carbon Neutral, and a 1% for the Planet partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Funny Fur

FunnyFur sells pet supplies including grooming products, collars, beds, toys, and apparel. The company has an entire line of organic cotton dog toys, organic dog treats, and natural pet supplements. Additionally, many of FunnyFur's dog collars are made of Ultrasuede, a synthetic fabric meant as a substitute for animal-based suede leather.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Woof

Nina Woof makes PETA-approved vegan and cruelty-free dog accessories, such as collars and leashes. The compay also makes eco-friendly pet waste bags that are biodegradable and compostable. Nina Woof's Green Initiative dictates that its packaging is 100 percent recyclable and all of its products are composed of at least 50 percent recycled materials.

Article continues below advertisement

Noggins & Binkles

U.K. brand Noggins & Binkles makes vegan dog and cat accessories, toys, and beds. Some eco-friendly materials Noggins & Binkles uses include sustainable cork, Piñatex pineapple leather, solid brass hardware, organic cotton fabric, and vegan silicone leather. Noggins & Binkles is also a PETA Companion Animal Awards nominee, and all products are designed and handmade in the company's studio.

Article continues below advertisement

Pawness

Source: Courtesy of Pawness

Pawness is a pet supplies brand from the Netherlands that aims to make products sustainably and ethically. The company's harnesses, leashes, and collars are made with vegan leather, and the company sells compostable waste bags made from corn starch. Besides vegan leather, products are made from recycled polyester from plastic bottles and organic cotton. Pawness also donates 10 percent of all profits to animal-forward charities.

Article continues below advertisement

PetFlow

PetFlow carries pet supplies not just for dogs and cats, but for exotic pets like reptiles and birds as well. The company sells a wide range of items like food, toys, and grooming supplies from eco-friendly brands such as Dr. Elsey's, Earth Animal, and Naturally Fresh. For every purchase, PetFlow donates a bowl of food to a pet in need via one of its partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Pets of the Earth

Pets of the Earth is a U.K.-based pet supply store that sells products for dogs, cats, horses, birds, wildlife, and even your garden. Some of these eco-friendly products include compostable dog wipes, vegan dog treats, and sustainably-made cat toys from Beco. For every order, Pets of the Earth plants a tree via its partner Ecologi. Additionally, dog accessories like bowls or feeding devices are made 100 percent plastic-free with materials like bamboo and cornstarch.

Article continues below advertisement

Posh Puppy Boutique

Small business Posh Puppy Boutique, which designs its items with the "distinguished doggie" in mind, makes a number of eco-friendly products for pets. On the website, you'll find: a large collection of hand-knit and hand-crocheted organic cotton toys; organic cotton Italian-made dog T-shirts; parkas made from recycled polyester; handmade denim outfits made from upcycled jeans; cotton rope dog leashes, and self-warming dog beds that feature a recycled plastic filling.

Article continues below advertisement

The Green Pet Shop

The Green Pet Shop is a one-stop-shop for eco-friendly pet gear. The company, founded in 2010, produces items like bamboo food bowls, cornstarch poo bags, and biodegradable paper litter boxes. The Green Pet Shop is also known for its energy efficient mats: The patented, pressure-activated, self-cooling mats help keep dogs and cats cool without using any electricity; and the self-heating warming pads heat up naturally thanks to bamboo charcoal technology and tourmaline powder.

Article continues below advertisement

Wild One

Source: Courtesy of Wild One

Wild One makes a variety of stylish and "design-forward" products for dogs, including carriers, leashes, food bowls, toys, treat pouches, plant-based dog treats, and eco-friendly poop bags, which are made of cornstarch, leakproof, and break down in about a year. Wild One supports around a dozen animal rescues from around the U.S. with financial donations, gear, volunteering, assistance raising awareness, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Zero Waste Store

Zero Waste Store is a sustainable online marketplace with everything you need around the house — as well as for your pet. The several dozen pet care products on the website include dog toys made from organic cotton and jute, silicone lick mats, cruelty-free and vegan paw balms, and cat toys made with organic hemp, cotton, buckwheat, and catnip. Zero Waste Store is dedicated to fighting plastic pollution, as well as championing animal rights, ethical labor, and conservation causes.