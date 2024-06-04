Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Brands for Natural Dog Treats Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 4 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Who doesn’t love a little treat? We’ve rounded up 15 of the best brands making dog treats that you can use to reward your beloved pooch for listening to your commands, reinforcing positive behavior, or for just plain being adorable — we won’t judge. Plus, a number of brands on this list make plant-based dog treats, which are not only more eco-friendly, but also kinder to animals! Vote for the best natural dog treat brands once a day until July 2, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on July 11, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best natural dog treat brand!

Better Treat

Better Treat's products are made for pups with allergies, sensitive stomachs, diabetes, or other dietary requirements — and the best part is, cats can enjoy the same treats, too! All treats are grain-free and gluten-free, and made at an FDA-regulated facility in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlee Bear

Charlee Bear makes a variety of dog treats, which are produced in the U.S., and boast of being both natural and gluten-free. While most of the treats are meat-based, a few flavors are plant-based, though those do include honey.

Article continues below advertisement

Cookie Pal

Cookie Pal is a Certified B Corp that makes adorably shaped dog treats. The company's treats are made with human-grade ingredients that are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, dairy-free, and made in a facility without nuts. Additionally, the company is Zero Waste Certified and Plastic Neutral via RePurpose.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog Mammas

The aptly named Dog Mammas wants you, as a pet parent, to have complete peace of mind when feeding your dog treats. Its products are USDA-certified organic, certified gluten-free, and also peanut-free, non-GMO, soy-free, and dairy-free. Additionally, Dog Mammas products are all vegan, so you don't have to worry about processed meats in the mix.

Article continues below advertisement

Full Moon Pet

These tasty small-batch treats from Full Moon Pet are USDA-certified organic, contain no wheat, soy, or corn, are made in GFSI-compliant kitchens, and are audited against BRC or SQF Food Safety Standards.

Article continues below advertisement

Grandma Lucy's

Grandma Lucy's makes not only dog treats and food, but cat treats and food as well. The company uses USDA-certified organic human-grade food with all-natural ingredients, and is non-GMO certified. A few of Grandma Lucy's dog treats are even meat-free, such as the Organic Pumpkin and Organic Blueberry treats.

Article continues below advertisement

Jiminy's

Jiminy's (as in Jiminy Cricket) is a small-batch dog treat company with a unique twist. Jiminy's products are made with insects, including crickets and grubs, which the company argues is more eco-friendly that using other animals typically farmed for meat. The company claims that it follows the UN sustainable development goals as a guide to becoming even more sustainable in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Lord Jameson

Despite the high-brow name, Lord Jameson dog treats can be enjoyed by every canine. All Lord Jameson products are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and made in small batches. Lord Jameson also has a "Small Breed" collection so you can give your smaller pup some love — without overfeeding them. Additionally, Lord Jameson also has a wellness treat collection that includes three different focuses: Golden Health, Everyday Greens, and Everyday Calm.

Article continues below advertisement

Natural Rapport

Source: Courtesy of Natural Rapport

Natural Rappaport boasts of "uncomplicated pet essentials" and carries not only dog products but fish and bird products, too. The company makes all its products in the U.S. without fillers, hormones, byproducts, or preservatives. A few of Natural Rappaport's dog treats are vegan, including the Sweet Potato Bites and Chews.

Article continues below advertisement

Newman's Own

You might be most familiar with Newman's Own as a salad dressing company, but it makes dog treats, too! Its non-GMO treats contain no soy, wheat, or grains. Not to mention, Newman's Own donates 100 percent of profits to charity.

Article continues below advertisement

Nugget's Healthy Eats

Nugget's Healthy Eats makes Gut Goodies, which are mix of fruits and veggies coated in bone broth, as well as Bone Broth Jerky. The company has certifications from Better Chicken Commitment and the ASPCA for animal welfare. The packaging for Nugget's Healthy Eats is all recyclable.

Article continues below advertisement

Portland Pet Food Company

The Portland Pet Food Company makes human-grade dog biscuits, a few flavors of which are vegan, including the Gingerbread Biscuits and Apple & Mint Biscuits. The brand donates 5 percent of profits to local nonprofits, including animal shelters. The Portland Pet Food Company is also transparent about its ingredients, which includes Bob's Red Mill products and SP Provisions. And thanks to a collaboration with TerraCycle, Portland Pet Food Company's pouches are recyclable.

Article continues below advertisement

Primal Pet Foods

Primal Pet Foods aims to feed your dog or cat the best quality food (and satiate their carnivorous side). Primal Pet treats are antibiotic- and steroid-free USDA-approved proteins without added hormones, certified organic produce, unrefined vitamins & minerals, and human-grade meats. This company also makes dog food and toppers.

Article continues below advertisement

Riley's Pets

Riley's Pets offers dog treats your pup will love, as well as diet supplements and ear care products. The company is best known for its Waffle Chicken Chips and Jerky Rolls, which are made USDA-certified organic in the U.S. without wheat, soy, or corn. Not to mention, your spending is going to a great cause: Riley's donates five meals to shelter dogs for every product purchased.

Article continues below advertisement

Wet Noses

Aside from its sweet name, Wet Noses offers dog treats in a variety of flavors and textures. Its products are USDA-certified organic, Safe Quality Food certified, human-grade food that meets Association of American Feed Control Officials standards. Wet Noses Inc. even makes its own in-house peanut butter.