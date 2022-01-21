Vegan Handbags With Erotic Secret Score Investment on 'Dragons' Den'

Over the last few years, business reality shows like Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den have featured more and more eco-conscious and vegan businesses, from Stasher bags to Beyond Sushi restaurants. And on the latest episode of the U.K.’s Dragons’ Den, vegan handbags had viewers talking — not just because they are stylish and made with plant-based leather, but because of a, well, erotic quirk.

Here’s a look into Frida Rome’s vegan handbags, and spoilers on how the company fared on Dragons’ Den.