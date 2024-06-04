Home > Green Matters Approved The 15 Best Natural Dog Shampoo Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Jun. 4 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you’re brave enough to regularly give your dog baths, you know that using the right dog shampoo can make a difference in covering up questionable scents from the dog park. Luckily, there are plenty of companies making dog shampoo that is not only effective, but also natural and cruelty-free! Check out 15 of our top picks. Vote for the best natural dog shampoo brands once a day until July 2, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on July 11, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best natural dog shampoo brand!

4Legger

4Legger has four different kinds of shampoos to suit your canine's needs, including a hypoallergenic variety for sensitive skin pups. All products are certified to organic standards and cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, using recycled bottles as packaging. Plus, 4Legger is a certified green business.

Aesop

Aesop is a Certified B Corp, vegan, and certified cruelty-free company that makes home products you'll adore. In addition to providing human skincare, hair care, and fragrance, the company also produces dog shampoo. The product contains lemon rind, tea tree leaf, and spearmint leaf.

BarkLogic

BarkLogic products were designed with pups with allergies in mind. Shampoos come in "calming" or "sensitive skin" types for your canine's convenience. BarkLogic products are certified cruelty-free, vegan, phthalate, paraben, PEG, & DEA-free, and made in the U.S. with essential oils.

Black Sheep Organics

Black Sheep Organics is a Canadian company that produces six different types of shampoo to treat your dog's needs. All products are certified cruelty-free, organic, vegan, and contain no artificial fragrance.

BotaniVet

BotaniVet's products are made with honey, so while they aren't vegan, they are third-party tested for safety and veterinarian formulated. The shampoos are USDA-certified organic and free of GMOs, sulfates, parabens, harsh chemicals, and detergents.

Buddy's Best

Buddy's Best is an up-and-coming pet brand dedicated to cruelty-free products. The company's dog shampoos are vegan, made with oatmeal, and biodegradable, and Buddy's Best also makes other various products that can help you care for your dog.

Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees prides itself on being environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free, and the major company makes an oatmeal-based dog shampoo. Burt's Bees Pets products are "99 percent natural" and free of sulfates or colorants, with ingredients like oatmeal, green tea extract, and honey — meaning most of its products are not vegan.

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve is best known for its handmade shampoo bars and bath soaps, and now, your favorite canine can get in on the fun, too. The company's dog shampoo comes in several scents, including Honey & Oats and Cedarwood Lavender. Chagrin Valley products are certified organic, non-GMO, Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and made with sustainable palm oil in eco-friendly, recyclable packaging.

Earthbath

Earthbath has partnered with multiple sustainability coalitions to ensure consumers are getting the best eco-friendly dog shampoo for their buck. A partner of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, the World Pet Association, the Pet Advocacy Network, and the American Pet Products Association, Earthbath's products are also certified cruelty-free. With 12 types of shampoo for your pet — including two types of cat shampoo — you can choose the best formula for your furry friend.

Ethique

Zero-waste company Ethique offers several shampoo and conditioner bars for dogs in naturally scented and unscented options. The company is a Certified B Corp, plastic-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, meaning you can lather your furry friend with peace of mind. Ethique is certified palm oil-free, and its packaging is just paper, meaning it is completely recyclable.

Natural Dog Company

Natural Dog Company's cruelty-free shampoos are "100 percent natural and hypoallergenic," so even your dirtiest dog with sensitive skin can enjoy a nice, luxurious bath. The brand also offers unique dog grooming products like wrinkle wipes, and all products from the Natural Dog Company are made in the U.S. and Canada.

Pure and Natural Pet

Pure and Natural Pet products are just what the company says on the label. These USDA-certified organic shampoos are available in waterless and water-based formulas, including two for cats. Products boast of being cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, and perfumes. Pure and Natural Pet makes its products in the U.S. using hypoallergenic formulas.

Skout's Honor

Made in California, every Skout's Honor product sold provides a meal to a shelter dog in exchange. Skout's Honor shampoos come in five varieties, are "97 percent natural," and contain probiotics. The company also makes other dog products for grooming, wellness, and oral care.

v-dog

Vegan dog food brand v-dog also makes a shampoo bar your canine will love. The company is all-natural and its zero-waste dog hygiene products are made in the U.S. The ingredient list of the shampoo bar is extremely short, so you know there are no sneaky additives or preservatives.

Vermont Soap Company

Pet Magic Organic Dog Shampoo by the Vermont Soap Company is certified USDA organic, cruelty-free, and made in the U.S. The shampoo comes in a variety of bottle sizes, is "safe, natural, and nontoxic," and has a very short list of ingredients, so you can feel confident that no one is sneaking anything into your dog's bath routine.