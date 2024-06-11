Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets Satisfy Your Thirst and Tame Your Allergies With These 6 Gluten-Free Brews Gluten is a a protein found in beer, and some people are intolerant or allergic to it. These six beers are gluten-free and filled with flavor. By Kristine Solomon Jun. 11 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The 6 Best Gluten-Free Beers

But for a smaller number of people, being gluten intolerant means they have celiac disease, which presents a lot like gluten insensitivity but is an autoimmune condition. Others may have a wheat allergy, which is also an autoimmune disease but is more likely to cause respiratory issues. If you suspect any of these conditions, it's important to visit a doctor for help. The doctor might recommend an elimination diet to pinpoint what's triggering your symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, gluten-free beer is a great option if you want the experience of drinking a beer, but without facing unpleasant — and, in the case of celiac disease and allergies — potentially dangerous health consequences. And here's the best part: a lot of beers made without gluten manage to pack in layers of depth and flavor, and beer aficionados swear some brews are indistinguishable from their gluten-filled counterparts. We tapped six of the most popular options — it's time to let your palate be the judge.

Glutenberg IPA (4-Pack, 16 oz. Cans)

Glutenberg Craft Brewery hits all the right notes with its mega-popular, medium-bodied IPA that uses alternative grains such as millet, buckwheat, and corn to ensure it is entirely gluten-free while maintaining the integrity of a traditional IPA. It's hop-forward and wakes up your taste buds with vibrant notes of citrus and pine. And whether you're an IPA newbie or a die-hard, the well-balanced bitterness of this one should work for you. Flavors: Hops, Citrus, Pine, Spice

Article continues below advertisement

Redbridge Sorghum Beer (6-Pack, 12 oz. Bottles)

Beer connoisseurs know the name Redbridge, and its gluten-free lager is made from sorghum, an ancient cereal grain that's a perfect choice for the gluten-sensitive among us. With a medium body and a crisp, clean finish, this one's an easy-drinking beer, perfect for cookouts and lazy summer evenings. While not overwhelmingly hoppy, Redbridge has a mild bitterness that complements the sweetness of the sorghum and caramel notes "If [you're] gluten intolerant or not, this is a delicious beer," one fan wrote. Flavors: Sorghum, Caramel, Citrus

Divine Science Divine Millsner (4-Pack, 16 oz. Cans)

Love a refreshing pilsner but hate a tummy ache? Here comes Divine Science Divine Millsner, a gluten-free California-Czech brew that's crafted with precision and passion, giving a crisp, clean flavor that holds its own in the world of craft beer. It has a smooth, mild malt base with citrus notes, and it finishes oh-so crisp. Best paired with a summer salad or your favorite chicken alternative. Flavors: Light malt, citrus, herbal

Article continues below advertisement

Holidaily Riva Stout

This bold and flavor-packed stout from Holidaily Brewing Company hits the spot if you crave a robust beer minus the gluten. This dark, chocolatey brew benefits from the deep, rich flavors of roasted malt that give the beer its backbone. Pair this one with your favorite vegan cheese as an alternative to wine for a creative get-together. It's also an ideal comfort drink for sipping on a chilly evening. Flavors: Roasted coffee, dark chocolate, caramel, licorice

Green's Gluten-Free Amber

This mildly hoppy amber ale is a testament to the innovation and dedication of Green's Brewery. It delivers a rich, balanced, and satisfying experience for those who choose to avoid gluten. Medium-bodied and creamy, it complements everything from grilled meats to stews. Amber beers tend to have broad appeal and are great even for occasional beer drinkers because they strike a great balance between bitter and sweet. Flavors: Toasted malt, caramel, dried fruit

Ghostfish Brewing Co Grapefruit IPA