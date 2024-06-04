Home > Small Changes > Food > Plant-Based Diets The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies That Are Both Decadent and Wholesome These decadent, vegan chocolate chip cookies bring all the crispy and chewy goodness minus things like gluten, refined sugar, allergens, and more. By Kristine Solomon Jun. 4 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Is there a person on the planet who doesn't love indulging in chocolate chip cookies? These sweet snacks are so beloved that some of us will literally eat the dough raw (if this is you, we recommend edible cookie dough). We put cookie dough in our ice cream. We put ice cream in between our cookies. Chocolate chip cookies reign supreme on their own but dipped in a glass of cold milk, they're nothing short of nostalgic. We're talking about plant-based milk, of course—and it turns out some of the best store-bought chocolate chip cookies are also 100 percent vegan.

The 6 Best Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies

Do you have dietary restrictions? No sweat. Gluten-free, carb-free, and even low-sugar vegan chocolate chip cookies both exist and are delicious. Whether you like your chocolate chip cookies chewy, crispy, or crunchy, we've included an option below just begging for a spot in your pantry. Don't like chocolate chips, you say? Well...then you're on your own!

Maxine's Heavenly, Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6.3 oz Box

These crispy slices of heaven use organic coconut sugar and organic coconut nectar to create a sweet symphony of flavors. The recipe includes just a short list of vegan ingredients, and it's certified non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher.

Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie - Pack of 12

Green Matters executive editor Sophie Hirsch loves Lenny & Larry's chocolate chip cookies packed with pea and rice protein. This is the pick if you like your cookies soft and chewy and scattered with semi-sweet morsels. They use real cane sugar but no sugar alcohols, a potentially hard-to-digest ingredient sometimes snuck into snack foods.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crunchy Cookies - 5.5 oz Box

When you think of crunchy chocolate chip cookies, a few iconic ones probably come to mind, but don't overlook these almond flour ones by Simple Mills have more than 9,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The vegan wonders are sweetened with organic coconut oil and sugar, and they use cane sugar in their melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips.

MadeGood Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Mini Cookies - 5 Pouches

A bite-sized cookie is always a great way to regulate your dessert intake (think mini muffins, doughnut holes...there's just something about a mini!). These MadeGood soft-baked mini cookies are everything you love about a chewy chocolate chip cookie but with gluten-free flour and none of the eight most popular allergens (they're even made in a nut-free factory). Of course, they're vegan, GMO-free, and Kosher, too!

Chip Monk Vegan Chocolate Chip Keto Cookies - Pack of 6

If you're cutting down on carbs and sugar, try these keto-friendly cookies by ChipMonk, which use zero-calorie (and antioxidant-rich) monk fruit sugar and contain zero gluten. "These cookies are 100% the real deal! Super fresh and moist," wrote a shopper. "I've had so many Keto cookie options. These by far are one of the best," another chimed in.

Sweet Loren's Chocolate Chunk Pre-Cut Dough - Case of 6