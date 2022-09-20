Attention, Beer Drinkers — Brews May Soon Be In Short Supply

Avid bargoers and beer aficionados alike are stressing over the latest impending beer shortage in the U.S. Because of pandemic-related supply chain problems, as well the latest disaster in Mississippi, U.S. breweries have been seriously struggling to find CO2 — which is a key component of the beloved boozy beverage.

And this isn't just affecting the U.S. market — breweries in the U.K. as well as New Zealand have reported similarly looming shortages.