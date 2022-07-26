The First Lab-Grown Whey Protein Is the "Whey Forward" for Vegan Athletes

Because it is an animal product, whey is not considered vegan. And while whey has certain nutritional benefits, these nutrients can all be found in animal-free protein powders. Not to mention, whey also contains cholesterol, which our bodies do not need (and is not found in any plant foods). And, since whey comes from cows, it contributes to animal cruelty and significant environmental emissions (as cows are a top emitter of methane).