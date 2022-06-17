The Plant-Based ~Scoop~ on Brave Robot Ice Cream
Seriously, who doesn't enjoy a scoop (or two) of delicious ice cream? With summer officially here, it's time to cool down with a creamy treat that will tantalize your tastebuds and make you completely fall in love with plant-based ice cream — if you haven't already.
Attention dessert connoisseurs, get ready to scream for Brave Robot ice cream!
Keep reading to find out more about this new plant-based frozen treat, including how it's made, and where you can buy it.
What is Brave Robot ice cream?
Obviously, not all plant-based ice cream tastes just like the real thing. But Brave Robot's mission was to make a vegan version of the ice cream we all enjoyed growing up.
According to the company's website, Brave Robot's Ice Cream is made "with animal-free milk protein," which gives the ice cream the "same taste and texture of traditional dairy with no lactose."
Using the same process by their ingredient partners at Perfect Day, Brave Robot ice cream is created by precision fermentation, which as a result, creates "milk proteins from microflora, such as yeast and plants, according to the company's website.
"The precision fermentation process looks a lot like the fermentation process used to make kombucha or beer, and the output is pure milk protein – no lactose, no hormones, no antibiotics," it reads.
After the microflora ferment, they produce milk proteins identical to that of a cow. Additionally, this non-dairy ice cream reportedly produces a fraction of the environmental footprint.
The company's website states that it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 72 percent, non-renewable energy by 61 percent, and blue water consumption by 23 percent, compared to ice cream made using traditional dairy milk methods.
Here's where to shop our favorite flavors of Brave Robot ice cream:
From traditional flavors like Vanilla and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, to more eccentric pints like Blueberry Pie and Hazelnut Chocolate Chunk, Brave Robot has a variety of flavors that will keep you craving more.
Our personal favorites are Vanilla N'Cookies (aka Cookies n' Cream) and PB N' Fudge. Seriously, who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter?
As an added bonus, Brave Robot also partnered with ice cream brand Cool Haus to create two kinds of ice cream sandwiches, Mint Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Yum!
So, if you're looking to snag a pint or two of these delicious ice cream flavors, Brave Robot is being sold at many local grocery stores, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Stop & Shop, Publix, Winn Dixie, Kroger Store, and many more.
However, don't worry about running to your local grocery store to see if they carry the brand. You can simply log onto the company's website, and type in your city or zip code to find their products at a store closest to you.
As an added bonus, if you're dissatisfied with the in-store options, you can always order your pints online at BraveRobot.co. Either way, we definitely suggest cooling down with a pint this summer.