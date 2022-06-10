How Climate Change Led to the Sriracha Hot Sauce Shortage, Which Is Expected to Last Until Labor Day

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," Huy Fong Foods said in a statement this week, as per CNN. "We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," Huy Fong Foods added.