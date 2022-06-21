8 of the Best Vegan Instant Noodles, for a Lazy AF Dinner

No matter your age, you really don't need an excuse to enjoy instant noodles.

Maybe you're feeling tired after a long day of work, or you're seeking out a nostalgic midnight snack. Regardless, instant noodles are a staple to some, but not all are plant-based, as many of the mixes contain animal products and byproducts. That's why we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan instant noodles, which are sure to satisfy any and all of your noodle soup cravings.