Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism
Instant Noodles
Source: Getty Images

8 of the Best Vegan Instant Noodles, for a Lazy AF Dinner

Lizzy Rosenberg - Author
By

Jun. 21 2022, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

No matter your age, you really don't need an excuse to enjoy instant noodles.

Maybe you're feeling tired after a long day of work, or you're seeking out a nostalgic midnight snack. Regardless, instant noodles are a staple to some, but not all are plant-based, as many of the mixes contain animal products and byproducts. That's why we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan instant noodles, which are sure to satisfy any and all of your noodle soup cravings.

Article continues below advertisement

Nongshim — SOON Veggie Ramen

Nongshim’s SOON veggie ramen noodle soup is certified vegan, and the savory broth comes with a slight spicy kick, proving all the naysayers wrong that plant-based food is boring. Pieces of carrot and corn make you feel like you're getting your recommended serving of veggies (even though you may need to add your own to actually get there), and the noodles are super silky, making for an extra enjoyable slurping experience.

Nissin Top Ramen — Soy Sauce

Not all of Nissin Foods' ramen is completely vegan, but the popular instant noodle company does offer two plant-based flavors. The first, soy sauce, is basic but delicious, with a classic soy sauce-flavored broth. And of course, it comes with the signature veggie bits you know and love.

Article continues below advertisement

Nissin Top Ramen — Chili

Nissin's other vegan option is the chili flavor. It comes with a slightly bigger kick than the soy sauce flavor, so it isn't for the faint of heart. But it's incredibly flavorful, to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

Koyo Ramen

Koyo Noodles is a fully plant-based company with a wide range of unique flavors. A few of our favorites include the Wakame Seaweed Ramen, Buckwheat Shoyu Ramen, and the Shittake Mushroom Ramen. The noodles are baked, not fried, everything is artificial preservative-, color-, and flavoring-free — so that's definitely a win in our book.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike's Mighty Good — Vegan Ramen

Even though not all of the products from Mike's Mighty Good are vegan, the brand offers an entire plant-based ramen line that boasts a wide range of tasty flavors, such as: Soy Sauce, Vegetable, Kimchi, Coconut Lemongrass, and Miso.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. McDougall Right Foods

Everything from Dr. McDougall Right Foods is fully vegan, including its delicious line of noodle soup cups. From plant-based chicken, to miso, you have two really solid options that easily rival any animal-based broth.

Article continues below advertisement

Trader Joe's Miso Ramen

It's really no shocker that Trader Joe's makes its own plant-based instant noodles. A few years back, the widely beloved grocery store, which is known for its unique and often vegan goodies, debuted Trader Joe's Miso Ramen. It's free of meat or animal byproducts, so you can cozy up with it without a care in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Chun’s Soup Bowls

Annie Chun’s offers so many tasty flavors of noodle soups, including: Spicy Ramen, Vegan Tonkatsu, Spicy Miso, Shoyu, Coconut, Miso, Pho, Udon, and Hot & Sour.

You can also opt for the brand's other noodle bowls, if you aren't quite in the mood for soup (but we always are).

Article continues below advertisement

Hot tip: add your own veggies, sauces, spices, and more!

If you want to jazz up your instant noodles, there are so many ways to do so with fresh plant-based ingredients.

Sauté some mushrooms and onions, fry up some garlic, add fresh corn, drizzle in Sriracha, or toss in some fresh herbs. You can even get ~fancy~ and cook up a vegan egg, or you can even grill up some plant-based meats. There's no limit to dressing up those noods — get saucy with it.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Eating Vegan at Noodles & Company Is Literally So Simple

Is Pasta Vegan? Exploring the Many Plant-Based Pastabilities

Our 5 Favorite Boxed Vegan Mac and Cheeses

Latest Veganism News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.