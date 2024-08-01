Home > Small Changes > Food A Guide to the Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip Take if from me, a vegan foodie who actually lives in Las Vegas. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 1 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Las Vegas locals and tourists alike with access to transportation around the Las Vegas Valley have seemingly endless vegan restaurants to visit off of the world-famous Strip — but those who wish to spend the entirety of their vacation surrounded by the mesmerizing glow of the towering casinos and attractions are not without vegan options. In fact, the famed 4-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard has become a vegan hotspot as demand for plant-based options increases.

Whether you've laced up your walking shoes or plan to take advantage of the several affordable public transportation options offered throughout the Strip, there are many ways to transverse the area and visit all of the droolworthy vegan spots on your vacation. Here are our favorite vegan and vegan-friendly spots specifically on the Las Vegas Strip, which we have personally taste-tested for your convenience.

True Food Kitchen inside Caesars Palace

Located inside the Forum Shops, guests can enjoy walking through the air-conditioned mall en route to True Food Kitchen, snapping photos of statues and fountains along the way. The Plant-Based Double Cheeseburger, composed of portobello mushrooms, beets, and walnuts, is masterfully crafted and won't leave you with that heavy feeling other burgers may bring. All the better if you plan on strolling about the Strip afterward.

Terrace Pointe Café at the Wynn

The Wynn is recognized for offering vegan diners multiple options. The poolside dining or gorgeous views indoors at Terrace Point have plentiful vegan items, and make this spot a favorite.

Vinny's Vegan Pizza

We get it: you partied too hard the night before (or you just want to enjoy a lazy day by the pool). Get all-vegan pizzas, snacks, and desserts delivered from this ghost kitchen at Mandalay Bay.

Nacho Daddy outside the Miracle Mile Shops

Nacho Daddy prioritizes vegan diners — there simply aren't many vegan chicken quesadillas this hefty. If you're using a GPS to find your way, take it from my weary legs: the location is actually located outside of the Miracle Mile Shops on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Harmon Avenue.

Crossroads Kitchen inside Resorts World

Whether you're introducing a veg-curious family member to fine vegan dining or you want to see what the hype at celebrity-loved Crossroads Kitchen is all about, you won't be disappointed. For a deliciously Vegas experience, enjoy the vegan brunch buffet on Sundays.

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan

The staff at Chef José Andrés' Mexican-Chinese fusion restaurant, China Poblano, are sensitive to vegan diners' needs. The restaurant's expertly labeled allergy-friendly menu is a terrific help, and its hongos tacos and fried rice with 20 vegetables are delectable.

Down 2 Earth Plant Based Cuisine at Town Square