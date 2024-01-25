Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism The Best Vegan Restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley Are As Diverse As Vegas Itself Sin City has become a vegan hot spot in recent years, attracting top chefs with creative, globally-inspired meals in mind. Here's our favorites. By Jamie Bichelman Jan. 25 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Colloquially referred to as a "vegan mecca" by foodies in Nevada, Las Vegas' standing as a haven for vegan food options has been formalized over the last decade by rankings from those who know food, according to local news station KSNV.

Though the world-famous Las Vegas Strip is technically considered "unincorporated Clark County" per KLAS, the greater Las Vegas Valley consists of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and family-friendly Henderson — each of which plays host to a growing number of vegan-friendly or all-vegan spots with mouthwatering, unbelievably creative dishes to boot.

After an early-morning hike at scenic Red Rock, playing in the snow in Mt. Charleston, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Strip, or any of the other countless ways to entertain yourself in Sin City, here's our local foodie's favorite spots in the Las Vegas Valley to get your vegan fix.

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas

Located inside Resorts World Las Vegas at 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas features a creative fine-dining menu so awe-inspiring and delectable you'll want to celebrate every occasion here. The OG locations continue to be uber-successful in California, and the Sunday brunch buffet is about as "Las Vegas" as they come.

Chef Kenny's Vegan Dim Sum

Approaching the third anniversary of Chef Kenny Chye's Las Vegas-based dim sum restaurant this summer, located at 5570 W. Flamingo Rd. #110, Las Vegas, the menu offers the most exquisitely-prepared and authentic vegan Asian cuisine with unbelievably delicious items found in few other Asian restaurants. Standouts include Spicy Vegan Crispy Beef, the Walnut Shrimp, the Vegan Egg Custard Tarts and Vegan Egg Custard Buns, and an assortment of creative vegan sushi dishes.

Tarantino's Vegan

The offerings at Tarantino's Vegan, located at 960 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8000G, Las Vegas, are so well-made and feature such love in every dish, even your old-school Italian grandmother who makes everything by hand will happily oblige to perform a taste test of the excellent bruschetta, parmigiana sandwiches, signature pastas, and the unmatched Napoleon and tiramisu desserts. Their chocolate almond croissant, however, is so heavenly, it alone is worth a trip to Las Vegas just to experience how life-changing a well-made croissant with the right filling can be.

VeggiEAT

The Asian fusion menu at VeggiEAT, located at 390 N. Stephanie St. Suite 101, Henderson, is well worth the drive to Henderson, even if you're a tourist confined to the Strip. The vegan cream sauce complementing the Walnut Shrimp and Broccoli is made to perfection, the beef in their banh mi sandwich is superb, and their collection of sushi options are likewise spectacular.

Tacotarian

Tacotarian boasts four locations in Southern Nevada, as well as in San Diego, Calif. Tacotarian offers giant quesadillas, delicious brunch tacos, sinfully tasty deserts, and a premium emphasis on customer service.

Daikon Vegan Sushi

For tourists and locals alike who border the Summerlin area, Daikon Vegan Sushi, located at 7210 W. Lake Mead Blvd #1, Las Vegas, is an absolute must for sushi enthusiasts. It's the wealth of sushi and non-sushi options that will appeal to diners of all appetites, and the reasonably priced entrees combined with a legitimate vegan spam musubi option will leave both your wallet and your tummy extremely happy and full.

NoButcher

A vegan spot in a competitive region receives nearly all five-star reviews for a reason; NoButcher, located at 3565 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite 110, Las Vegas, offers excellent single sandwiches and combo meals alike at extremely reasonable prices. The deli sides are fantastic, the meat alternatives are scary good, and NoButcher even offers dog treats to take home.

The Modern Vegan

Vegan students at UNLV and those heading out from Harry Reid International Airport deserve an excellent vegan restaurants from which to choose, and The Modern Vegan (TMV) more than serves that need for those in the area. Though the prices are extraordinarily high and may be out of reach for the average student (the unassuming restaurant with a neat interior is located behind the UNLV campus) you'll certainly leave TMV with a story to tell about one of the most creative, satisfying, delicious vegan meals you've ever had. TMV is located at 700 East Naples Drive, Las Vegas.

These are Las Vegas' best hotels and casinos for vegans.

Bound to the Strip without a vehicle, most Las Vegas tourists and locals enjoying a staycation may be wondering where the best hotels and casinos are that cater to a vegan lifestyle. Las Vegas boasts more vegan dining options than ever before in its storied history, according to The Vegan Review.

A deep-dive into Las Vegas' best hotels and casinos for vegans on Casinos.com found that Steve Wynn's namesake property, Wynn Las Vegas, offered by far the most vegan options among its many restaurants. A dedicated vegan and vegetarian page on Wynn's website boasts nearly 20 restaurants, which will certainly earn a Las Vegas hotel and casino the top spot on any vegan ranking.

