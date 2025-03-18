Seeking Snacks Without Seed Oils? Check Out These 5 Options to Quell Your Cravings Healthy options abound if you are seeking snacks without seed oils. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 18 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Fotos/Unsplash

The reputation of certain oils, like black seed oil, has them hailed as a superfood, offering a plethora of benefits to your health. Nevertheless, the buzz from trendy restaurants, social media, and politicians alike is that seed oils are extremely detrimental to our collective health, and in some cases, may contribute to the development of certain forms of cancer. Regardless of your stance on seed oils, it's always a good idea to seek out nutritious foods that align with your health needs.

If you are seeking healthy, plant-based snacks made without seed oils, you're in luck. The five snacks below are suitable for those following a vegan lifestyle and avoiding the inclusion of seed oils in food. If you are concerned about the veracity of claims for and against seed oils, it is best to consult with an actual registered dietitian, in conjunction with your primary care provider, in order to get the most well-rounded and personalized assessment of your nutritional needs.

A bowl of fruit is the ultimate healthy snack without seed soils.

The most obvious snack that is inherently without seed oils is a bowl of fresh fruit. If you're unsure about which fruits are in season and would be best to consume at various points of the year, check out this handy guide of which fruits to buy at the farmers market throughout the year. Be sure to maintain a healthy balance of the types of fruit you consume each day, and be wary of influencers without medical and dietitian credentials who erroneously dismiss the value of fruits.

LÄRABAR is a great brand of snack bars that are minimally processed.

LÄRABAR snacks — named after founder Lara Merriken — are "minimally processed, and as close to their natural state as possible," according to the brand's website, and their bars contain no more than nine ingredients. All LÄRABAR snacks are vegan, gluten free, and contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives, per the brand's FAQ page. While there are no shortage of ridiculously delicious and creative flavors, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar will always be my favorite.

Emmy's Organics products are nutritious and made without seed oils.

The plant-based line of snacks from Emmy's Organics are not only perfect for any sweet tooth, but are made without prominent allergens in the ingredients. Emmy's Organics utilizes as few ingredients as possible to achieve the perfect snack. It's a toss-up whether the Organic Chocolate Chip Coconut Cookies or the equally delicious Organic Vanilla Bean is my favorite.

Hummus is an amazing snack that is also easily made at home.

The organic traditional hummus from the Cava brand is one of the few major brands that do not include any oils in their hummus. The ubiquity of hummus is what makes it such an amazing and versatile snack, as it is accessible in grocery stores and easily made at home. If you're making hummus at home, be sure to try this oil-free hummus recipe from Michelle Cehn of World of Vegan, as well as her epic hummus board idea.

Fruits or veggies with homemade almond butter is another perfect snack.