The Best Store-Bought Hummus, if Making Your Own Just Isn't in the Cards Right Now By Lizzy Rosenberg Mar. 13 2023, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

If you've ever experienced the joy of homemade hummus, you know it's the snack food of all snack foods. But whipping up homemade hummus isn't always an option, whether you're feeling particularly hangry, or if you're in the middle of work, and there are some solid pre-made varieties out there. That said, these are the best store-bought hummus options that are almost just as good (almost) — just make sure to stack up on crackers, crudités, and your favorite chips ahead of time.

Whole Foods 365 Roasted Garlic Hummus

We don't recommend kissing anyone after snacking on Whole Foods 365 Roasted Garlic Hummus, but we do recommend pairing it with some toasted naan and a glass of white wine.

Ithaca Hummus' Lemon Garlic Hummus

Ithaca Hummus' Lemon Garlic Hummus is fresh AF. The Ithaca, N.Y.-based brand opts for fresh, organic ingredients, and as few preservatives as possible — so it almost tastes like it was just whipped up minutes before. And while each of the flavors are great, the lemon garlic is by far our favorite.

Just make sure it isn't sitting in your fridge for too long — because Ithaca Hummus doesn't use preservatives, it goes bad quicker than other varieties. But that shouldn't be a problem, if you enjoy hummus as much as we do.

Hope Foods' Thai Coconut Curry Hummus

Hope Foods' Thai Coconut Curry Hummus blends organic yellow curry, shredded organic coconut, and fresh jalapeños, making for a unique and flavorful dip. And here's pro tip: using it as a bagel spread will change your life (yes, we are that passionate about hummus).

The brand itself also prides itself on its sustainability. Aside from bringing vegan spreads to the masses, Hope Foods recently announced the company is now 100 percent plastic-neutral, using mostly recycled plastic for its containers.

Cedar's Mediterranean Food Organic Original Hommus

Cedar Foods began in the Mediterranean, so it comes as no surprise its Organic Original Hommus is so tasty. Also closely resembling homemade hummus, the original is incredibly creamy and fresh — if you look at the ingredients, you'll see what we mean.

The company also has a number of charitable initiatives. It's involved in community-based work that brings healthy food to impoverished neighborhoods, and has an ongoing program for hiring adults with developmental disabilities.

Trader Joe's Cilantro and Jalapeño Hummus

Trader Joes' Cilantro and Jalapeño Hummus... we know it sounds weird, but it's truly amazing. It lacks spice but is rich in flavor, pairing impeccably with raw cauliflower or broccoli. Don't knock it until you try it. "This is the best store bought hummus I’ve had," one review reads. "Super flavorful and the texture is very creamy. So good thank you Trader Joe’s!"

Sabra's Supremely Spicy Hummus