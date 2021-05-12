The Benefits of Black Seed Oil

Black seed oil is most commonly found in its essential oil form, and is often used for cooking. Interestingly, black seed oil tastes fairly bitter and spicy, so when used in Middle Eastern and Indian recipes, it is typically used sparingly.

According to Cooking Light , black seed essential oil's more common uses lie in its efficacious medicinal qualities. It has been used to relieve asthma, regulate diabetes, and ease the symptoms of hypertension and arthritis.

Black seed oil can also be used topically to help with acne, dry skin, or psoriasis; and it can be applied to the hair to help alleviate dry hair or hair loss, as per Verywell Health.

Black seed oil can also be taken in pill form, which some believe can help promote a healthy liver, improve joint health and flexibility, encourage stronger hair roots, and increase melanin production (which keeps skin healthy).