Mediterranean vs. Italian Olive Oil: Which Is Healthier? In the end, the grade of your olive oil may be more important. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 10 2024, 3:59 p.m. ET

Spend a few minutes on social media — or read the "no seed oils" signs at any number of Southern California's organic cafes — and you'll be bombarded with reasons why seed oils are supposedly harmful to your health. All of this concerning messaging has many reaching for olive oil, which is derived from olives, not seeds. Zoom in even further, and health-conscious home cooks may wonder if a Mediterranean or Italian olive oil is healthier.

Given that Italy is a Mediterranean country, it may be surprising to some that Italian olive oil and Mediterranean olive oil can differ a little. However, it is important to understand the differences between the two olive oils so you can make the best, most informed decisions for your health and tastebuds.

Mediterranean olive oil contains more helpful antioxidants than Italian olive oil.

According to olive oil retailer Oliva di Vita, there are two protective antioxidants present in olive oil from Spain that make olive oil from this region so healthy. One is polyphenols, which research suggests is protective against cancer and chronic disease.

The second is biophenols, which research also shows can play a role in the complex process that protects against cardiovascular disease. As Oliva di Vita explains, olive oils from Spain typically have higher levels of biophenols than their Italian counterparts. Similarly, as New Zealand retailer Mediterranean Foods Wholesale notes, Mediterranean olive oil from Greece has a low acidity and high antioxidant profile, which gives it a darker tone than Italian olive oil.

As for taste, according to Martha Stewart, Mediterranean olive oil originating from Greece will reflect the smooth, rich flavors of olives from this region. Spain — which produces almost half of the world's olive oil — is described as sweeter, fruitier, and at times more savory than its Italian counterpart. In a showdown of Greek vs. Italian olive oil, the brand Nestor Olive Oil claims the Greek variety offers a fruity, peppery profile with a uniquely Mediterranean smell.

Italian olive oil may support digestion and is generally lighter in taste than Mediterranean olive oil.

According to the olive retailer Avlaki, extra virgin olive oil from Italy may be easier to digest than other oils. If you have a sensitive stomach, you may find olive oil from Italy to be lighter and gentler with a milder taste.

As for the range of tastes, Mediterranean Foods Wholesale explains that Italian olive oil derived from the northern region of the country tends to present a nutty flavor while olive oil from the central region of Italy is described as "grassy." Nestor Olive Oil likewise describes a nutty and fruity flavor of Italian olive oil, concluding that it is suitable for everything from pasta to salad and more.

Overall, Mediterranean olive oil is a smidge healthier, but Italian olive oils is also beneficial.

Mediterranean olive oils may have a few more health benefits over Italian olive oil. Ultimately, a Mediterranean olive oil originating from Spain is likely to have high levels of antioxidants that protect against heart disease and other chronic health concerns. Similarly, olive oil from Greece will boast antioxidants and taste less bitter. While Italian olive oil does contain some antioxidants and monosaturated fats, the profile isn't as strong as its Mediterranean neighbors.