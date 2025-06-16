Nearly 45,000 Pounds of Shrimp Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria Another day, another recall due to Listeria. By Jamie Bichelman Updated June 16 2025, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Another day, another animal-based product recalled due to a Listeria contamination. This time, the offending manufacturer brought a quantity just shy of 50,000 pounds of tainted shrimp to the market to threaten the health and safety of consumers who eat fish. Who is the hapless, careless manufacturer, and where did the company send its toxic shrimp? Has anyone been affected negatively by the tainted shrimp yet, and are consumers able to get a refund for the spoiled product?

We answer all of these questions, and more, below. If you believe that the shrimp that you or your family and friends purchased may match the shrimp being recalled due to Listeria, you should contact your primary care provider or go to an urgent care facility immediately to assess your health, just in case.

Bornstein Seafoods Inc. recalled almost 45,000 pounds of shrimp due to Listeria.

On June 10, Bornstein Seafoods Inc. recalled 44,550 pounds of their Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat due to potential contamination via Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Company Announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. While the company mentioned that no known illnesses were reported to the FDA, Listeria, of course, can be fatal amongst younger individuals, older adults, and those with immune system concerns.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/EDQ7NVKwbw pic.twitter.com/onTLVLxWvp — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 11, 2025

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," per the Company Announcement. The Bornstein Seafoods Inc. manufacturer is based out of Bellingham, Wash., and the reach of the Listeria-ridden shrimp meat could have traveled well beyond the confines of Washington state.

In fact, the tainted shrimp meat was sent to distributors and retailers throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, though Bornstein Seafoods Inc. acknowledged in their announcement that the toxic product could have been distributed elsewhere throughout the U.S. As EatingWell notes, "The products were sold in 1-pound or 5-pound bags with a UPC of '614133200246' or '614133200239' and one of the following lot codes printed on the bags: 'A19008,' 'A19009' or 'P11710.'”

Washington company recalls frozen shrimp due to listeria contamination https://t.co/SWzAd987jl — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) June 11, 2025

Although consumers are urged to dispose of shrimp matching those UPCs or Lot Codes, those seeking refunds should consult with the retailer from which they purchased the tainted shrimp to determine the protocol for returns. It may be prudent to hold on to your receipt and the bag of shrimp until a refund can be processed. Customers are also advised to contact Andrew Bornstein by email at Andrew@bornstein.com.