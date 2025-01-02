Walmart Issues a National Broccoli Recall Over Listeria Concerns The broccoli was sold across the country. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Walmart shoppers better check their refrigerators after the company announced a voluntary recall of its Marketside Broccoli Florets. The decision came after routine testing revealed some of the store's products had come into contact with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product was sold in multiple states across the country. While it has been removed from store shelves, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising people to check their own stash of broccoli at home to make sure they don't have any of the food. You can find out what the FDA says you need to look for below.

Source: KC Shum/Unsplash

Walmart voluntarily recalls broccoli over Listeria concerns.

According to a food safety alert shared on the FDA's website, Walmart recalled its Braga Fresh Marketside Broccoli Florets after random testing, which came back positive for Listeria. The Texas Health & Human Services told the company about its discovery, prompting a recall for the produce sold in 12-ounce bags featuring the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5.

These bushels also have a Best if Used by Date of Dec. 10, 2024, and include Lot Code: BFFG327A6. While these batches have been removed from Walmart shelves across the country, the FDA advises people to check the items they have at home since some folks may have decided to freeze their bags of broccoli to save for later use.

@abc7chicago Braga Fresh issued a voluntary recall on the ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets. The veggie bags were sold at Walmart stores in Illinois and Indiana with a best if used by date of December 10, 2024. The advisory was issued due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA is warning people who may have frozen the product. The food should be thrown out, or returned for a refund. ♬ original sound - abc7chicago - abc7chicago

Here is a list of all the states impacted.

If you purchased broccoli in one of the following states, you may have come into contact with the recalled items: Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Here's what to do if you have eaten recalled products.

Those who have purchased the recalled items are being instructed to dispose of them immediately. According to the FDA, you can reach out to Braga Fresh directly by calling 877-456-7445 during the company's regular business hours, or by emailing them at WeCare@bragafresh.com, to learn more about how to get a refund.

Source: CJ Dayrit / Unsplash

Those with questions about their possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes can also contact their healthcare providers for more information. As a reminder, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that Listeria exposure can include a range of symptoms, like headache, fever, nausea, and more. Pregnant people, those with compromised immune systems, and the very young and very old are the most at risk for suffering from more severe symptoms, including death.

You can get a full list of symptoms by visiting the CDC's website. As of the time of publication, Walmart has said that there have been no illnesses reported. The CDC notes that symptoms typically present within two weeks of exposure.