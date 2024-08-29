Home > Big Impact > News 9 Dead After Eating Contaminated Boar's Head Deli Meat — What to Know At least 57 people have been hospitalized after eating the contaminated products. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Boar's Head meats are displayed at a Safeway store on July 31, 2024 in San Rafael, Calif.

Deli brand Boar's Head has recalled several of its deli meat products over contamination concerns. The company chose to issue the voluntary recall after a routine test of products came back positive for listeria. In fact, this contaminated deli meat has left 57 people hospitalized and nine dead, as of publication. While Boar's Head initially recalled a select sampling of products, it eventually expanded the deli meat recall to include everything that was processed at one specific plant.

Learn more about the Boar's Head deli meat recall below, including what you need to do if you suspect you have some of the contaminated meat.

Recalled Boar's Head meat is responsible for the death of nine people.

According to the Associated Press, nine people have died after eating the tainted Boar's Head meat, and 57 others have been hospitalized, as of Aug. 29, 2024.

The deaths include an 88-year-old who suffered a fatal brain infection that is believed to be caused by the Boar's Head Liverwurst. Illnesses first started popping up in May, and they continued to be reported all the way into August, highlighting how far the products had spread before they were pulled from shelves.

Both the Maryland Department of Health and the Baltimore City Health Department worked together to determine how the initial outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes occurred after testing some previously unopened liverwurst packages they found in stores. Eventually they were able to trace the outbreak back to a single facility in Virginia.

Boar's Head has recalled all products packaged in Jarratt, Va.

It appears that the trouble began with the company's Jarratt, Va. plant. This plant produces larger commercial packages of deli meat products that are meant to be shipped out to delis around the country and sliced on demand for customers in grocery stores and other similar retail spots, as well as those individual packages that can be found pre-cut on shelves.

It seems like the initial outbreak began with one of those self serve items, specifically a pack of liverwurst. But, out of an abundance of caution, Boar's Head has recalled everything that was packaged in the plant that day, which include items with sell by dates between July 25 and Aug. 30 or those with the USDA inspection numbers EST. 12612 or P-12612.

In addition to the liverwurst, Boar's Head has also recalled several other products including Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, and others. A full list of the recalled items, including their sell by dates, can be found on the USDA website.

What is listeria? Symptoms of a bacterial infection can include diarrhea and vomiting.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses in those who eat the contaminated products. Symptoms of an infection include: Diarrhea and vomiting

Fever

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle aches/stiff neck

Loss of balance or confusion

Seizures. Most listeria infections are mild and can be cleared up with antibiotics; however, those who are high risk or pregnant may experience more significant complications from listeria exposure, including pregnancy loss or even death.