Pescetarian Restaurant, Geranium, Wins Title of Best Restaurant in the World

Years ago, chefs and foodies alike looked down on culinary endeavors that left out meat. However, the outlook on plant-based cuisine has drastically changed, as more people started realizing the meat industry's impact on human health and the planet.

With that in mind, we aren't surprised that a pescetarian restaurant won William Reed's iconic World's Best Restaurant award. So if you're interested in trying Geranium, it's supposedly the best restaurant in the world.