Aldi Issues a Massive Cheese Recall — Here's Everything You Need To Know There are 12 states included in this recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 8 2024, 12:02 p.m. ET

Cheese lovers beware: a recall has been issued on multiple cheeses across several states due to listeria concerns. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the news, letting the public know that the recall included two different types of cheeses commonly sold by the popular discount grocer Aldi and other stores across the country.

As you may be aware, listeria bacteria can cause a variety of symptoms, which can present with more severity in the very young and very old making it extra important for shoppers to double check their cheese to ensure that they are not included in this recall. Keep reading to learn more about what's going on, including what you'll need to do if you have some of the recalled Aldi cheese in your refrigerator.

Source: Jez Timms/Unsplash

Savencia Cheese US recalled two different types of cheese in November 2024.

On Nov. 2, 2024, the FDA announced that two varieties of cheeses sold at stores like Aldi and Market Basket were being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The organization shared the statement, explaining that the listeria bacteria was discovered during routine testing.

According to the FDA website, some of the equipment used to process the cheese tested positive for the bacteria. And while none of the finished product testing has returned positive for listeria as of publication, the Savencia Cheese US has decided to recall the product out of an abundance of caution. This includes cheeses sold in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and others.

The recall includes two popular cheeses that are sold across 12 states.

Aldi and Market Basket shoppers who purchased brie and camembert cheese will need to check to see if they have any of the recalled items, which include: Emporium Selection Brie

Supreme Oval

La Bonne Vie Brie

La Bonne Vie Camembert

Industrial Brie

Market Basket Brie All of these cheeses have a best-buy date of Dec. 24, 2024. Customers can check the complete list of UPC codes, states where the products were sold, and GTIN information by visiting the FDA's website.

What are the symptoms of a listeria infection?

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of a listeria infection can be varied depending on things like age and pre-existing conditions. For example, pregnant people and those over the age of 65 can experience much more severe symptoms, including death. Some of the symptoms include: Nausea and diarrhea

Chills and fever

Muscle aches

For those with severe infections, the symptoms can present a little differently. The Mayo Clinic says that these may include: Convulsions

Confusion and/or a loss of balance

Headache

Stiff neck

Source: iStock

What should you do if you've purchased the recalled cheese?

The FDA is advising shoppers to immediately stop eating any of the cheeses on the list and to return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund. The organization is also advising anyone with questions about the recall to reach out to Savencia Cheese US directly by calling 800-322-2743 or emailing sc.customer.service@savencia.com. Fortunately, the FDA notes that there have been no adverse health effects reported as of the date of the recall.