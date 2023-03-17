Thanks to a Sustainable Investment From Leonardo Dicaprio, Neat Burger Is Coming to NYC

New York City flexitarians, vegans, and general foodies alike are buzzing about the expansion of a popular British chain, which is opening its first U.S. location. Thanks to a sustainable investment from none other than Leonardo Dicaprio, Neat Burger NYC is about to become a delicious dream-come-true. Prepare your taste buds for out-of-this-world plant-based cheese burgers, chicken sandwiches, and mac and cheese — among other delicious plant-based versions of fast food fare.

"Disrupting our food system with sustainable alternatives is one of the key ways we can make a real difference in reducing global emissions," stated DiCaprio in a press release, after it was announced that the environmentalist and actor had decided to invest in the plant-based restaurant chain last year. "Neat Burger's pioneering approach to alternative-proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward."

"NEAT is on a mission to create a sustainably delicious future. We are using our brand to build community and lead the change for a more sustainable future of food," Tommaso Chiabra the Co-Founder and Chairman of Neat Burger also stated at the time. "Our Series B raise will accelerate our global expansion and entry into the CPG market, so everyone can enjoy alternatives that not only taste delicious but have a positive impact on the planet."

Now that’s NEAT! 👌🏼✨ @lewishamilton’s plant-based fast food restaurant @neat.burger is finally coming to the U.S. 👀 This will be the first permanent store located in New York City. 🗽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySwdMesnbA — Meatless Monday (@MeatlessMonday) March 17, 2023

When and where will Neat Burger NYC become a reality?

Joining the likes of Beatnik and Jerrell's Betr Brgr is the U.K. burger chain, Neat Burger — which now has official plans to open the doors of its very first location outside of Great Britain. Neat Burger first came to life in the U.K. back in 2019, thanks to race car driver Lewis Hamilton, according to Veg News. Now, four years later, the better-for-you fast food restaurant has secured a spot in none other than New York's highly-coveted Nolita neighborhood.

The chain was able to open its newest location thanks to Leonardo Dicaprio, a longtime environmental activist who has made countless green investments over the years. The Wolf of Wall Street star had been involved with the company for almost a year, and in March 2023, it was announced the chain was making its NYC dreams come true, because of DiCaprio's generous investment. So it goes without saying that New Yorkers are stoked about Neat Burger's impending arrival. But when is officially opening?

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a few more weeks to try Neat Burger for yourself, as Neat Burger NYC won't be opening its doors until next month, in April 2023. So, what can we expect from Nolita's (soon-to-be) hottest new restaurant? Keep reading for what you'll be able to enjoy once the new spot is up and running.

A plant-based mover and shaker 🌱🥤 pic.twitter.com/0EKqZgmXH4 — Neat Burger (@NeatBurger_) March 17, 2023

What can we expect from Neat Burger?

Although we can't guarantee that Neat Burger NYC will have the same exact offerings as its U.K. locations, we can assume the menus will be relatively similar. The Neat Burger U.K. menu features a number of vegan burgers, chicken sandwiches, tater tots, macaroni and cheese, bowls, a hot dog, wings, nuggets, shakes, and brownies. With an eclectic selection, you're bound to find something you'll love.