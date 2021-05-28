6 Best Plant-Based Grilling Burgers for Your MDW Cookout

It's safe to say Memorial Day Weekend 2020 was a total bust (ugh!) but now that most of us are vaccinated for #ShotGirlSummer, we owe it to ourselves to make up for lost time last year with a legendary MDW 2021 cookout. And although typical black bean burgers, grilled veggies, and potato salad are all solid meatless BBQ options, we've compiled a list of plant-based burgers that will hold its own on the grill for MDW — even your meat-eating friends won't be able to tell the difference.