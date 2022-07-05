What Is Neat Burger? Behind Leonardo DiCaprio’s Latest Sustainable Investment

Although many celebrities claim to be "sustainable," someone we can always count on to put their money where their mouth is to better the planet is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. The Titanic star has invested in a wide range of green companies, including Beyond Meat, a lab-grown diamond manufacturer, a sustainable meal prep company, and most recently, a new plant-based fast food restaurant.

Leonardo DiCaprio's investment in Neat Burger is definitely making us excited for the company's U.S. debut.