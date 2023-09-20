Home > Small Changes > Food 83,000 Cases of Kraft Singles Recalled Due to Plastic Hazard Kraft Heinz has made a voluntary Kraft singles recall of over 83,000 cases of its processed cheese slices. Here's what customers should know. By Kate Underwood Sep. 20 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Kraft Heinz Kraft American Singles have been recalled.

If you're someone who purchases Kraft's individually wrapped processed cheese slices for your family, you'll want to be aware of a recall by Kraft Heinz. In September of 2023, the manufacturer issued a Kraft Singles recall that affects over 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese.

We've got all the details on why the company recalled the products and what you should do if you think you might have purchased them.

Kraft is recalling Kraft Singles due to a choking hazard.

Kraft Heinz announced its voluntary recall of certain packages of Kraft Singles via press release on Sept. 19, 2023. The company has made the announcement as a precaution due to an issue with the wrapping machines that cover each individual slice, after consumers complained of a film remaining stuck to slices even after removing the wrapper.

About 83,800 cases of Kraft Singles are affected by the recall, which only involves the wrapper and not the food product itself. According to the company's press release, "If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard."

Kraft Heinz stated that the company became aware of the problem after customers complained of plastic stuck to their Kraft Singles slices. Six consumer complaints noted they had "choked or gagged" because of it, though no one was injured. The problem appears to be resolved, since the company said it repaired the machine that did the faulty wrapping job.

These are the Kraft Singles lots being recalled.

Only specific packages of Kraft Singles are affected by this recall, per CNN Business: 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product; individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1; “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 10, 2024 through Jan. 27, 2024. Manufacturing code contains an S and 72.

3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product; carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3; “Best When Used By” date of Jan. 9, 2024 through Jan. 13, 2024 and Jan. 16, 2024.

Here's what to do if you have Kraft Singles at home.

First of all, check your product labels, and don't eat your Kraft Singles if they fall under the recall. If you have any of the recalled Kraft Singles, you can take the product back to the store where you purchased it and ask for a refund or exchange. Alternately, Kraft Heinz said customers may call 1-800-280-8252 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. The service line can verify if your product has been recalled and arrange your reimbursement.

Kraft Heinz emphasized its commitment to serving consumers in the announcement: “Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience.”