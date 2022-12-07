The Laundress Recalls 8 Million Products Due to Bacteria: How to Get Your Refund
The Laundress, a popular luxury laundry detergent and cleaning product brand, has issued a voluntary recall on about 8 million units of product, due to a potential bacterial contamination.
If you have used any The Laundress items as of late, here’s everything you need to know about The Laundress recall, the possible health risks, and how to get a refund.
The Laundress just recalled 8 million products.
On Dec. 1, 2022, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published a press release detailing The Laundress’ product recall.
The recalled possibly contain various bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and various species of Pseudomonas. These bacteria can enter the body via inhalation, through the eyes, or a cut in the skin.
According to the CPSC, those with healthy immune systems who were exposed to these products need not worry, as these bacteria typically do not affect them. However, those with “weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions” who were exposed to these products could potentially suffer a serious infection and possibly require medical treatment.
So far, 11 consumers have reportedly contracted Pseudomonas infections, and one woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Laundress, according to Insider. The company is investigating these cases. If you are concerned that you may have symptoms of an infection, the company recommends immediately contacting your doctor.
Additionally, if you have a weakened immune system or any of the other aforementioned conditions — or if you are simply concerned — you can rewash any clothing or dishes that were last washed with your affected The Laundress products.
Which The Laundress products are being recalled?
The Laundress products being recalled include 8 million units manufactured between January 2021 and September 2022, including laundry detergents, fabric softeners, baby detergents, dish soaps, stain solutions, surface cleaners, and more.
You can check if The Laundress products in your home are included by checking the full list of The Laundress recalled products via The Laundress’ website. To help you weed through the list, the brand recommends checking the lot code of your product.
The products in the recall:
- Have lot codes beginning with the letter F, and the last four digits 9354 or lower
- Have lot codes beginning with the letter H, and the last four digits 2262 or lower
- Have lot codes beginning with the letter T, and the last four digits 5264 or lower.
If your lot code begins with any other letter, or with one of those three letters but the last four digits are a higher number, you should be OK.
How to get a refund from The Laundress recall:
If you have a product affected by the recall, here’s what to do, according to www.TheLaundressRecall.com. First, immediately stop using the product.
Then, head to the aforementioned website and hit “Get Started” to submit for a reimbursement.
If you live in the U.S. or Canada and bought your product before Jan. 1, 2021, you need to provide either: a picture of the bottle displaying the lot code, along with your initials and today’s date written in marker, and if you have one, a valid receipt. If you made your purchase via www.TheLaundress.com, just submit your email address. If you already finished the product, then the company cannot reimburse you.
If you live in the U.S. or Canada and bought the product on or after Jan. 1, 2021, you can provide either: a picture of the bottle showing the lot code, along with your initials and the date written in marker; or, a valid receipt proving you bought one of the products; or, simply your email address, if you made your purchase via www.TheLaundress.com.
After you fill out the form on the recall website and submit this information, The Laundress will send you a check to reimburse you for what you paid for your product within 10 weeks.
If you live outside of the U.S. or Canada, the website will connect you with an employee to help you.
After submitting your refund request, The Laundress advises customers to tightly close the bottle, and throw it away. For any other questions or concerns, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com, or call the team at 800-681-1915, on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.