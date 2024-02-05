Make Weeknights Happy Nights With These Gluten-Free Slow Cooker Recipes
If you’re gluten-free and low on time, you’re going to love this roundup of plant-based slow cooker recipes. Weeknights just got easy again!
Feb. 5 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Are you constantly searching for convenient, delicious meal ideas that align with your dietary requirements? The hunt is over! This collection of gluten-free slow cooker recipes offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes that are good for you, your gut, and the Earth.
With a strong focus on plant-based ingredients, they offer an eco-friendly approach to cooking that contributes to a healthier and more sustainable planet and doesn't rely on animal agriculture. Ready to nourish yourself with some guilt-free goodness? Here are 10 gluten-free and vegan recipes you can make in your Crockpot or slow cooker of any brand.
Slow Cooker Apple Crisp
Slow cookers are traditionally used to take the stress out of weeknight dinners. But what about having salad for supper and using your slow cooker to make this oat and almond flour apple crisp from Melissa Traub instead?
Vegan Slow Cooker Chana Masala
Alexandra Caspero from Delish Knowledge claims this chana masala is a firm favorite in her house. Gluten-free and vegan, it’s packed to the hilt with fragrant spices, making it a hearty, healthy, and flavorful meal the whole family will enjoy.
Chickpea and Potato Curry
Gluten-free, vegan, and budget-friendly: now that’s a mealtime trifecta worth betting on. This curry, inspired by aloo chana, from The Gluten Free Blogger is made with baby potatoes, chickpeas, spinach, and tinned tomatoes and spiced up with traditional Indian flavors.
Jackfruit Vegan BBQ Sandwiches
Inspired by pulled pork, these jackfruit BBQ sandwiches will have you hooked. Delightful Mom Food says the slow-cooked jackfruit combined with the gluten-free sauce is the reason this recipe is so tasty.
Vegetable Bean Soup
As Emily from One Lovely Life says, “Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best!” With a base of all the hearty winter soup staples — beans, carrots, celery, and onion — you’re free to get creative by adding your choice of herbs.
Gluten-Free Homemade Bread
If there’s soup, it follows that there should also be bread. You will need to plan this recipe in advance, however, as Recipes.net recommends leaving the dough to rest overnight. It might be worth the effort if you’ve got gluten-free flour and caraway seeds on hand.
Crockpot Broccoli Cheese Soup
This broccoli cheese soup from Evolving Table can warm up any winter's day. Gluten-free, hearty, and packed with veggies, it’ll warm the soul for sure. Just make sure to swap in vegan broth, vegan butter, and vegan cheese to keep it plant-based.
Lentil Bolognese
This slow cooker lentil bolognese from Plantifully Based looks and sounds absolutely delicious. To keep it gluten-free, make sure you use chickpea pasta, as Francesca Bonadonna suggests. Oh, and make sure you have vegan parmesan on hand for serving.
Summer Butternut Squash and Sage Risotto
Along with the all-important risotto rice, leeks, butternut squash, and sage make up the core ingredients of @beckyexcell's gluten-free slow cooker dish. Make sure you swap out the butter, cream cheese, and parmesan with your favorite plant-based alternatives.
Vegan and Gluten-Free Slow Cooker Lasagne
Vegan Chickpea says its vegan lasagne is a fave with everyone, and from the photos, it’s easy to see why. Once you’ve chopped and sautéd the veggies (eggplant, onion, zucchini, and yellow squash), all that’s left to do is layer them in the slow cooker with the remaining ingredients. Yum!