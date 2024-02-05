Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Make Weeknights Happy Nights With These Gluten-Free Slow Cooker Recipes If you’re gluten-free and low on time, you’re going to love this roundup of plant-based slow cooker recipes. Weeknights just got easy again! By Angela Horn Feb. 5 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Are you constantly searching for convenient, delicious meal ideas that align with your dietary requirements? The hunt is over! This collection of gluten-free slow cooker recipes offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes that are good for you, your gut, and the Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

With a strong focus on plant-based ingredients, they offer an eco-friendly approach to cooking that contributes to a healthier and more sustainable planet and doesn't rely on animal agriculture. Ready to nourish yourself with some guilt-free goodness? Here are 10 gluten-free and vegan recipes you can make in your Crockpot or slow cooker of any brand.

Slow Cooker Apple Crisp

Source: iStock

Slow cookers are traditionally used to take the stress out of weeknight dinners. But what about having salad for supper and using your slow cooker to make this oat and almond flour apple crisp from Melissa Traub instead?

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan Slow Cooker Chana Masala

Alexandra Caspero from Delish Knowledge claims this chana masala is a firm favorite in her house. Gluten-free and vegan, it’s packed to the hilt with fragrant spices, making it a hearty, healthy, and flavorful meal the whole family will enjoy.

Article continues below advertisement

Chickpea and Potato Curry

Gluten-free, vegan, and budget-friendly: now that’s a mealtime trifecta worth betting on. This curry, inspired by aloo chana, from The Gluten Free Blogger is made with baby potatoes, chickpeas, spinach, and tinned tomatoes and spiced up with traditional Indian flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackfruit Vegan BBQ Sandwiches

Inspired by pulled pork, these jackfruit BBQ sandwiches will have you hooked. Delightful Mom Food says the slow-cooked jackfruit combined with the gluten-free sauce is the reason this recipe is so tasty.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegetable Bean Soup

As Emily from One Lovely Life says, “Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best!” With a base of all the hearty winter soup staples — beans, carrots, celery, and onion — you’re free to get creative by adding your choice of herbs.

Article continues below advertisement

Gluten-Free Homemade Bread

If there’s soup, it follows that there should also be bread. You will need to plan this recipe in advance, however, as Recipes.net recommends leaving the dough to rest overnight. It might be worth the effort if you’ve got gluten-free flour and caraway seeds on hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Crockpot Broccoli Cheese Soup

This broccoli cheese soup from Evolving Table can warm up any winter's day. Gluten-free, hearty, and packed with veggies, it’ll warm the soul for sure. Just make sure to swap in vegan broth, vegan butter, and vegan cheese to keep it plant-based.

Article continues below advertisement

Lentil Bolognese

This slow cooker lentil bolognese from Plantifully Based looks and sounds absolutely delicious. To keep it gluten-free, make sure you use chickpea pasta, as Francesca Bonadonna suggests. Oh, and make sure you have vegan parmesan on hand for serving.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Butternut Squash and Sage Risotto

Along with the all-important risotto rice, leeks, butternut squash, and sage make up the core ingredients of @beckyexcell's gluten-free slow cooker dish. Make sure you swap out the butter, cream cheese, and parmesan with your favorite plant-based alternatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan and Gluten-Free Slow Cooker Lasagne